Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2023 / 3:49 AM

Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system

By Darryl Coote
Disability advocates have filed a lawsuit against California's new CARE Courts system arguing that though it is being billed as an answer to the state's homeless crisis, it will only burden unhoused residents with mental health issues with court hearings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Disability advocates have filed a lawsuit against California's new CARE Courts system arguing that though it is being billed as an answer to the state's homeless crisis, it will only burden unhoused residents with mental health issues with court hearings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Disability advocates in California have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial new court system that could force people suffering from mental illness to submit to treatment in an effort to curb the state's homeless crisis.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in the California Supreme Court by Disability Rights California and other civil rights and disability advocates accuses the so-called CARE Court system of violating constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection as well as the fundamental rights to privacy, autonomy and liberty.

Advertisement

Newsom, a Democrat, created the court system in September when he signed the Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment Act into law, while describing it as "a paradigm shift" to help homeless Californians suffering from mental illness receive the care they need.

Under the CARE Act, families, clinicians, first responders and other authorized adults can petition the civil court to create a CARE health plan for a specific individual suffering from mental illness, such as schizophrenia, and order them to follow the plan for up to a year, which can then be extended another 12 months.

Advertisement

The court system, which is to begin rolling out in October, came under staunch criticism after it was first unveiled nearly a year ago, and the lawsuit on Thursday described it as a measure that will strip Californians with disabilities of fundamental constitutional and due process rights.

Disability Rights California argues that the system will bring Californians with disabilities into court whether their mental health condition is likely to deteriorate or relapse, which goes against legal standards that prohibit courts from speculating into a person's future mental health situation.

In the lawsuit, they state that the eligibility criteria for the program are vague, subjective and undefined and that under the act those "who are not presently a danger or gravely disabled can be forced into treatment if a court speculates that they are 'likely' to meet these criteria in the future."

RELATED More children without intellectual disabilities diagnosed with autism

Petitions filed against a person suffering from mental health issues will trigger a series of court hearings that may continue for years and coerce them to follow a CARE plan, restricting their autonomy in choosing their medical providers as well as where and with whom they live.

The CARE Act, the lawsuit states, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the state's constitution "because it singles out people with schizophrenia for burdensome court proceedings and coerced treatment not imposed on other similarly situated.

Advertisement

"No other California mental health statute distinguishes between individuals based on diagnosis, rather than severity of need," the lawsuit states. "The CARE Act's focus also perpetuates racial inequity, since Black people are disproportionately over-diagnosed and misdiagnosed with schizophrenia.

RELATED VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence

"No legitimate or compelling state interest justifies this classification," it said.

Newsom signed the law into being as his state combats a homeless crisis with state statistics showing that as of January 2020, 161,548 people experienced homelessness on any give night in California, representing nearly 30% of the nation's homeless population.

Disability Rights California rebukes the notion that CARE Courts will alleviate this problem, stating in the lawsuit that the measure "does not appropriate one penny towards building or preserving affordable housing. Nor does it increase access to mental healthcare facilities.

"Instead, the proposed solution is court orders that rob unhoused Californians of their autonomy to choose their own mental health treatment and housing and threatens their liberty," it said. "This 'solution' will not work and will deprive thousands of people of their constitutional rights."

Read More

Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein

Latest Headlines

Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office has positively identified remains found last week as those of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is proposing major changes to its demographic data collecting practices that will affect how Latinos and those of North African and Middle Eastern descent fill out government surveys.
For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- During the White House's first celebration of the Lunar New Year, President Joe Biden and his wife offered condolences to the Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 11 celebrating the holida
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado baker who refused to bake a woman a birthday cake over her status as transgender lost his appeal in court.
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- More than 70 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, expressing concerns over the U.S. asylum policy at the southern border.
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden touted the country's economic progress during a speech Thursday in Springfield, Va.
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas will receive $793 million under the American Rescue Plan to improve access to high-speed Internet, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After five former Memphis police officers were jailed and charged Thursday in a Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of a motorist, a prosecutor said Thursday the officers "are all responsible."
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dow Chemical is laying off approximately 2,000 workers to try and cut costs for 2023, the company announced Thursday.
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just in time for the NFC and AFC championship games the Department of Defense is opening live streaming functionality up for overseas military members and their families to watch NFL games for free.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement