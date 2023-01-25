Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 3:14 PM

Va. school accused of ignoring warnings that 6-year-old had gun

By Joe Fisher

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The shooting of elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was preventable had school administrators heeded warnings that a 6-year-old student was armed, an attorney for the teacher said Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Diane Toscano, Zwerner's attorney, said administrators at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., ignored multiple reports from teachers that a student had a gun either in their backpack or pocket on Jan. 6, the day Zwerner was shot.

Advertisement

On three occasions that morning, three different school employees told administrators that the boy had a gun on him and threatened other students, Toscano said.

"But the administration could not be bothered," Toscano said.

RELATED Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely

"This tragedy was entirely preventable, if school administrators, responsible for school safety, had done their part and taken action to acknowledge imminent danger," Toscano said.

The first report came between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m., when Zwerner told an administrator that the boy threatened to "beat up" another child.

About 12:30 p.m., another teacher told an administrator that she searched the boy's backpack but did not find a gun. She said she suspected the boy put the gun in his pocket before going to recess.

Advertisement

The administrator dismissed the warning, saying "he has little pockets," according to Toscano.

After 1 p.m., a third teacher said they spoke with another young boy who they found crying. The boy told them that the suspect showed them the gun during recess and threatened to shoot them if they told anybody about it.

A fourth school employee who heard about a child possibly having a gun asked for permission to search his backpack and was denied by administrators.

RELATED Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says

"He was told to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over," Toscano said.

Zwerner was shot in front of her class about 1:59 p.m. She ushered her students out of the classroom before also exiting. She then went down the hallway and into the administrative office, where faculty gave her first aid while waiting for medics to arrive.

Another school employee restrained the shooter until law enforcement was on the scene.

"Abby Zwerner is the best of us," Toscano said. "An optimistic, dedicated and caring elementary school teacher who endured the unthinkable, being shot purposely by a 6-year-old student in front of her first-grade class while teaching."

Toscano said Zwerner is at home recovering, but the bullet that struck her remains inside her body. She informed the Newport News School Board that she intends to file a lawsuit on behalf of Zwerner.

Advertisement

"Had the school administrators acted in the interest of their teachers and their students, Abby would not have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest," she said.

Read More

6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say

Latest Headlines

Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's 2021 Inauguration Day attire will be in the Smithsonian's Museum of American History Thursday. Biden attended a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal court has convicted Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Washington state of engaging in a child-exploitation enterprise as a prominent member of the website Rapey.su.
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Adult Swim has discontinued its relationship with "Rick and Morty" co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland, but has confirmed the show will continue and is currently in production for its seventh season.
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- It remains a seller's market, with December marking yet another month for an increase in the price of a single-family home.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sempra said it's ready to make plans to start construction in an LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas.
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manual mistake in the Sell Short Restriction caused erratic stock price volatility and trading halts Tuesday, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Prices for hundreds of stocks were affected by the glitch.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- New York state legislators have passed a constitutional amendment to expand protections from discrimination that will enshrine the right to abortion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement