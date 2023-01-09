6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say

The 6-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is receiving treatment at a local medical facility, police said during a press conference on Monday. File Photo by Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The 6-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., is receiving treatment at a local medical facility, police said during a press conference on Monday. Steve Drew, police chief with the Newport News Police Department, said the child brought his mother's gun to school in his backpack and fired one shot at his teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner. The teacher is in stable condition. Advertisement

"This is an unprecedented situation we're dealing with," Drew said. "Last Friday was a hard day for our city. There were a lot of heroes."

Investigators recovered a 9 mm Taurus handgun near the shooter's desk, along with a backpack and cellphone. The child's mother was interviewed and it was determined that she had legally purchased the firearm.

The child brought the weapon to school in their backpack, police said, adding the child's mother took the student to school the day of the shooting.

One shell casing was found at the scene.

Zwerner told police that she raised her hand in a "defensive position" when the child raised the gun at her. A bullet went through her hand and hit her in the upper chest.

Drew lauded Zwerner's actions, saying that when he met her on Friday she asked about the safety of her students. He met with her again Monday and she asked the same question.

"Abigail wanted me to tell you all, but primarily her students and the parents of her students, that she is in stable condition and that she is thankful for the thoughts and prayers that have gone out to her," he said.

After being struck, Zwerner evacuated her students from the classroom. Surveillance footage shows the students running across the hallway to other classrooms. Zwerner left the classroom last and turned down the hallway. She stopped and looked back to make sure her students were safe, according to Drew.

The shooting was first reported at about 1:59 p.m. on Friday. Two sheriff's deputies arrived at Richneck Elementary at about 2:04 p.m. and two officers followed shortly afterward. When officers first entered the classroom, the 6-year-old was being restrained by a school employee. The child struck the employee before officers restrained him and placed him in a police car.

Zwerner made her way to the administrative office, where faculty members gave her first aid as they waited for medics to arrive. At 2:09, paramedics reached the teacher and she was taken to a local hospital.

Police continued with an evacuation with the help of faculty as they were still unclear of the scope of the incident. Most students and faculty were moved to the gym, where they were met with police.

The students in the classroom where the shooting took place were holed up in the library. Counselors were brought in to speak with the children before they were released to their parents.

Drew estimates that there were about 17 to 20 students in the classroom when the shooting occurred.

Detectives collaborated with child services and mental health professionals to determine that the child would be evaluated. A temporary detention order was granted to keep the child in a medical facility to receive treatment.

"This shooting was not accidental. It was intentional," Drew said.

"I believe -- that Ms. Zwerner, Abigail -- she saved lives on Friday. I cannot be more impressed with the staff at the school. I can't be more impressed with those children," he said.

