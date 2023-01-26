Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 7:17 PM

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

By Joe Fisher
A Colorado baker who refused to bake a woman a birthday cake over her status as transgender lost his appeal in court. In 2017, the same baker was involved in a high-profile case before the Supreme Court (pictured) in which he had denied service to a gay couple who wanted to buy a cake from his business. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
A Colorado baker who refused to bake a woman a birthday cake over her status as transgender lost his appeal in court. In 2017, the same baker was involved in a high-profile case before the Supreme Court (pictured) in which he had denied service to a gay couple who wanted to buy a cake from his business. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado baker who refused to bake a woman a birthday cake over her status as transgender lost his appeal in court.

The Colorado appeals court shared its decision Thursday, ruling that a 2018 court decision against the cake shop owner stands.

Advertisement

The case stems from an incident in 2017, when the plaintiff, Autumn Scardina, contacted Masterpiece Cakeshop to order a custom pink cake with blue frosting. She was told the shop would make the cake, but when she shared that it was to celebrate her birthday and her transition from a man to a woman, the owner, Jack Phillips, objected.

Phillips said he would not make the cake because of his religious beliefs, saying he "won't design a cake that promotes something that conflicts with [his] Bible's teachings," the court ruling reads.

RELATED Church of England apologizes for its treatment of LGBT+ people

When Phillips was taken to court for violating the state's Anti-Discrimination Act, he argued that his decision to deny service is protected free speech.

"Turning to the constitutional issues presented, the division concludes that the act of baking a pink cake with blue frosting does not constitute protected speech under the First Amendment," the trial court ruled, and the court of appeals affirmed.

Advertisement

The trial court ruled that Phillips must pay a fine of $500, which he appealed. He argued that the ruling infringed upon his right to free speech and punished him for expressing his religious beliefs. He also asserted that the court "demonstrated hostility" toward his religious beliefs.

RELATED New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation

The appeals court rejected Phillips' arguments.

The legal battle was not the first in which Phillips denied a customer service by citing his religious beliefs. In 2012, Charlie Craig and David Mullins, a same-sex couple, attempted to order a wedding cake from Phillips' business. Phillips denied the couple service, citing his belief that marriage must only be between a man and a woman.

Craig and Mullins filed a discrimination charge with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Phillips was not given a fair hearing. Phillips filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming harassment, before later dropping the suit.

RELATED Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- More than 70 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, expressing concerns over the U.S. asylum policy at the southern border.
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden touted the country's economic progress during a speech Thursday in Springfield, Va.
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas will receive $793 million under the American Rescue Plan to improve access to high-speed Internet, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After five former Memphis police officers were jailed and charged Thursday in a Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of a motorist, a prosecutor said Thursday the officers "are all responsible."
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dow Chemical is laying off approximately 2,000 workers to try and cut costs for 2023, the company announced Thursday.
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just in time for the NFC and AFC championship games the Department of Defense is opening live streaming functionality up for overseas military members and their families to watch NFL games for free.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
White House launches summits for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House launches summits for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will hold regional economic summits to connect community members with federal resources and leaders.
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported a successful joint exercise with the Israeli Defense Force Thursday, calling it the largest exercise between the ally nations in history.
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps said Thursday it has reactivated a base in Guam, establishing the branch's first newly constructed base in 70 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement