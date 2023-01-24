Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 11:26 AM

Halliburton reports 33% increase in revenue, focuses on shareholder return

The company said it would increase dividends by 16% for first quarter 2023.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Upstream services firm Halliburton reported a 33% increase in year-on-year revenues for the fourth quarter, supporting an increase in dividends paid out to its shareholders. File photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI
Upstream services firm Halliburton reported a 33% increase in year-on-year revenues for the fourth quarter, supporting an increase in dividends paid out to its shareholders. File photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. upstream services company Halliburton on Tuesday reported that year-on-year growth in revenue of 33% was enough to support an increase in payouts to its shareholders.

Halliburton is the latest company specializing in providing services to companies working on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, characterized as the upstream part of the energy sector.

Advertisement

Counterparts Schlumberger and Baker Hughes each turned in healthy profits for the fourth quarter, though the performance for Baker Hughes was weaker than expected.

Halliburton on Tuesday reported $5.6 billion in total revenue for the fourth quarter, a $200 million improvement over the third quarter. Total revenue of $20.3 billion for the year marked a 33% increase from 2021.

RELATED Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year

Jeff Miller, the top official at Halliburton, said he expects trends to continue through 2023 with success spilling over to shareholders in terms of dividends.

"I am confident in Halliburton's strong outlook and ability to generate increased returns for shareholders," he said.

A dividend increase of 33%, to $0.16 per share, is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

RELATED Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year

A shortage of new investments in upstream could be cause for concern. Last summer, when U.S. consumers were paying upward of $5 per gallon for gas, President Joe Biden complained that energy companies were making "more money than God," but were favoring their own shareholders over spending on the pursuit of new reserves.

Advertisement

Research from consultant group Wood Mackenzie, meanwhile, cited supply-chain issues as an inhibiting factor. Service companies like Schlumberger and Baker Hughes have cut their fleets, limiting the availability of essential systems such as floating production rigs. Cost for offshore rigs, meanwhile, have doubled compared with year-ago levels, with parts of Brazil among the hardest hit.

"With activity levels growing, equipment and services availability will be a constraint," analysts wrote.

RELATED Saudi Aramco reports record $48.4B quarterly profits

Latest Headlines

U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
U.S. News // 53 seconds ago
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a commemorative women's soccer forever stamp ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the agency announced.
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- With a diverse set of offshoots, General Electric said Tuesday it was anticipating strong cash flow for 2023, but its renewable energy business proved to be a governor on broad-based momentum.
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new add-on to its Prime subscription allowing users to pay a flat rate for prescription drugs.
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Des Moines Police charged an 18-year-old male in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a charter school that killed two students and seriously injured a staff member.
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold has told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Hess Corp. to focus 2023 spending on Bakken, Guyana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hess Corp. to focus 2023 spending on Bakken, Guyana
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hess outlined a multibillion-dollar spending program on exploration and production amid lingering concerns about sector investments.
New York City's snow drought nears all-time record
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York City's snow drought nears all-time record
A snowless Christmas and a rainy New Year's -- something more typical of Miami -- has instead become a reality in New York City this winter season.
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Seven people were shot to death Monday and one person was critically injured in California's Half Moon Bay, southwest of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. A suspect is in custody.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement