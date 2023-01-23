Trending
Jan. 23, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Upstream services company Baker Hughes turned in positive revenues for the fourth quarter, but it somewhat pessimistic about this year's outlook. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Upstream services company Baker Hughes turned in positive revenues for the fourth quarter, but it somewhat pessimistic about this year's outlook. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- U.S.-based upstream services company Baker Hughes on Monday reported an 8% increase in profits for the fourth quarter but expressed some pessimism about the future.

Baker Hughes supports energy companies in exploration and production, the upstream side of the energy sector, and offers weekly rig counts that help the industry determine progress.

The company on Monday reported net revenue for the fourth quarter of $5.9 billion, a 32% increase from third quarter levels and 8% higher than the same period in 2021.

Lorenzo Simonelli, the chairman and CEO at Baker Hughes, said the fourth quarter performance represented something of a milestone given the formal restructuring necessary to get through the pandemic.

RELATED UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year

Crude oil prices in 2020 dipped into negative territory as global demand collapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, curbing the spending potential for upstream, and some companies are still recovering.

"In 2023, the global economy is expected to experience some challenges under the weight of inflationary pressures and tightening monetary conditions," Simonelli said. "Despite recessionary pressures in some of the world's largest economies, we maintain a positive outlook for the energy sector, given supply shortages appear likely to persist."

That echoes some of the concerns relayed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in its fourth quarter energy survey.

RELATED Upstream company Schlumberger sees energy sector momentum

"The single biggest challenge to the domestic oil and gas industry is a systemic lack of available capital to conduct exploration activities," an upstream respondent said.

Simonelli's sentiment was somewhat less positive than his peer at Schlumberger, which posted revenue of $7.8 billion, 27% higher year-on-year. Schlumberger's boss, Olivier Le Peuch, was upbeat on its international footprint, but was somewhat less enthused about domestic activity.

"In North America, U.S. land rig count remains at robust levels, although the pace of growth is moderating," he said.

RELATED ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023

Oil and gas prospects in general may be dampened by the corporate pursuit of a strong shareholder return over new discoveries.

But so far so good for upstream. Baker Hughes reported a U.S. rig count of 771 over the seven-day period ending Jan. 20, an increase of 167 from year-ago levels.

