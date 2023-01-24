Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members

By Simon Druker
Amazon said Tuesday, it is introducing a new prescription drug delivery program for its customers across the United States. Photo courtesy of Amazon
Amazon said Tuesday, it is introducing a new prescription drug delivery program for its customers across the United States. Photo courtesy of Amazon

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new add-on to its Prime subscription allowing users to pay a flat rate for prescription drugs.

RxPass, a $5 monthly addition for existing Amazon Prime members, gives patients access to generic medication for around 80 conditions, the company said in a statement.

The service will initially be available in 42 states and Washington, D.C., and is not currently available in states with specific prescription delivery requirements like Texas, Minnesota and California. Customers enrolled Medicaid and Medicare are also not eligible for the program.

Amazon has long tried to expand its footprint in the burgeoning digital healthcare world, with mixed results.

RELATED Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens

The company launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020, allowing customers to complete entire prescription drug transactions, while also offering free two-day delivery for drug orders to Prime members.

Last August, the company announced it was scrapping its Amazon Care digital healthcare service, determining at the time the telehealth service was no longer the right fit for the business. The service ended Dec. 31.

In November, the Seattle-based company said it was opening a virtual healthcare service across 32 U.S. states. The Amazon Clinic allows patients to discuss and treat over 20 common conditions virtually with a doctor, without video or live chat.

Tuesday's news comes less than a week after Amazon said it was shutting down its AmazonSmile charity. The organization had been around since 2013. The company said at the time it will now "pursue and invest" in charitable endeavors.

Amazon, which facilitates customers' donations to their charity of choice, will shut down by Feb. 20.

In early January, Amazon joined the list of large tech companies resorting to a major round of layoffs. The firm said it expects to cut some 18,000 positions from its global workforce amid worldwide economic uncertainty.

RELATED Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile

