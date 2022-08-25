Amazon ending Amazon Care digital healthcare

Amazon is shuttering its Amazon Care digital healthcare service, the company said in an internal email to its employees. Photo via Wikimedia

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon is shuttering its Amazon Care digital healthcare service, the company said in an internal email to its employees. The service will end after Dec. 31, Amazon Health Services lead Neil Lindsay wrote in the email, which was dated Wednesday and first reported by GeekWire. Advertisement

Amazon said the service was no longer the right fit from a business standpoint.

"We've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care," Lindsay said in the memo.

This comes months after the tech giant announced a planned expansion of the telehealth service. It currently operates in several cities including Seattle, Boston and Los Angeles where customers pay a subscription fee for 24-hour digital healthcare.

In July, the tech giant announced plans to buy One Medical in a deal valued at approximately $3.9 billion. Amazon also has been reported to be among bidders vying for Signify Health.

"This decision wasn't made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration," Lindsay said.

"Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn't going to work long-term."

Amazon Care represented the company's first foray into the medical space. The company's CEO Andy Jassy called it an example of "iterative innovation" in his first letter to shareholders earlier this year. Jassy has made healthcare a priority for the company.