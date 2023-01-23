Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Amazon Air begins first cargo service in India

By Joe Fisher
Two planes that will provide Amazon Air service India were unveiled at a hangar in Hyderabad, India, by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, minister of municipal administration and urban development in the state of Telangana. Photo courtesy of Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao/Twitter
Two planes that will provide Amazon Air service India were unveiled at a hangar in Hyderabad, India, by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, minister of municipal administration and urban development in the state of Telangana. Photo courtesy of Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao/Twitter

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon Air expanded its service area on Monday, becoming the first e-commerce company with its own dedicated cargo service in India.

Amazon India will utilize two Boeing 737-800 cargo planes to deliver packages quickly throughout the country, a press release from Amazon said. The planes were unveiled at a hangar in Hyderabad, India, by Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, minister of municipal administration and urban development in the state of Telangana.

Advertisement

"Telangana offers a conducive environment for the development of multi-modal connectivity and I take great pride in the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities," he said.

Telangana is also home to Amazon's largest campus, an Amazon Web Service center, and its largest fulfillment center in Asia, according to Rama Rao.

Advertisement

India's is the third service area for Amazon Air. There are an estimated 1.1 million Amazon sellers in the country, Amazon said. The company has fulfillment centers in 15 states and distribution centers in 19.

RELATED Amazon faces fines for unsafe warehouse worker conditions after OSHA inspections

Amazon Air began in the United States in 2016 and later expanded to Europe. It operates 110 aircraft bringing shipments to 70 locations.

Quikjet Cargo Airlines will operate the Amazon Air aircraft. It is a freight and cargo solutions company based in Delhi and Hyderabad.

"Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution with its strategic geographic location, improved domestic air network, and the increasing popularity of e-commerce in the country," said Akhil Saxena, vice president of customer fulfillment for Amazon.

Online retail accounted for about 44% of India's e-commerce in 2020, the International Trade Administration reports. E-commerce is a $46.2 billion industry. By 2026 it is projects to grow to $136.7 billion annually.

Read More

Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile

Latest Headlines

U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Israeli Defense Force began their first joint exercise under IDF's new leadership Monday.
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
World News // 3 hours ago
SWTCH, Bectol announce deal to expand EV charging in Quebec
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly half of all EV on the road in Canada are in Quebec and a new partnership between SWTCH and Bectrol only improves that standing.
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S., western nations sanction Iran over its violent protest crackdown
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, along with Britain and the European Union, applied further coordinated sanctions against Iran Monday for that regime's recent heavy-handed treatment of protestors.
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
World News // 8 hours ago
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday he plans to seek German permission to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but added it would deliver the tanks with or without Berlin's approval.
BP sends floating LNG infrastructure to West Africa
World News // 4 hours ago
BP sends floating LNG infrastructure to West Africa
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- BP sees the component as a necessary agreement to the development of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim off the coast of West Africa.
Israeli PM Netanyahu testifies wife did not have veto over high-level decisions
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu testifies wife did not have veto over high-level decisions
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called accusations that his wife, Sara Netanhayhu, had a written agreement giving her approval of high-level government decisions "shameful."
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Russia and the former Soviet Union satellite Estonia have booted each other's ambassadors over aid to Ukraine in that ongoing conflict as Moscow's ties with several Baltic states continue to deteriorate.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida outlines plans to boost defense, child-care spending
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan PM Fumio Kishida outlines plans to boost defense, child-care spending
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled "unprecedented'' spending plans on Monday designed to tackle the country's plunging birthrate and guarantee its national security.
Pakistan's largest cities left in the dark after power outage
World News // 7 hours ago
Pakistan's largest cities left in the dark after power outage
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A breakdown in its national grid system on Monday left Pakistan's largest cities without electricity for most of the day, officials said.
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins choosing cabinet
World News // 20 hours ago
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins choosing cabinet
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Labor Party caucus selected Chris Hipkins to succeed Jacinda Ardern as the country's next prime minister.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins choosing cabinet
New Zealand's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins begins choosing cabinet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement