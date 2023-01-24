Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 10:46 AM

Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News

The number of American teenagers becoming addicted to opioids is on the rise, yet fewer are being prescribed a medication that can help them, a new government study finds.

Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.

Advertisement

The decline in prescriptions is "concerning," given that the opioid crisis is actually worsening, said lead researcher Dr. Andrew Terranella, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"In the context of rising rates of opioid-involved overdose deaths, these data really underscore the important work that still needs to be done to better understand the reasons for low prescribing," he said.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, is the latest look at nation's opioid epidemic -- which has been exacting a growing toll on teenagers. More teens are dying of overdoses that involve opioids: The rate rose nearly fourfold between 2010 and 2021, according to the CDC.

Advertisement

And just as with adults, those overdose deaths have been mainly driven by illegally made versions of the painkiller fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Illicit fentanyl is sold in various forms, including pills made to look like other prescription opioids. It's also commonly mixed into other illegal drugs like cocaine and heroin to boost their potency. The result is that users are often unaware they're taking fentanyl, health officials say.

There are effective medications to treat opioid addiction, sometimes along with counseling. Buprenorphine works by dampening opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms; it can be taken by mouth, extended-release injections or as an implant under the skin.

While studies show the medication is effective, prescriptions for it have remained stubbornly low -- for adults and teens.

There are, unfortunately, many barriers, said Molly Bobek, associate vice president of family and adolescent clinical technology and science at the nonprofit Partnership to End Addiction.

Often, healthcare providers -- including many who care for kids -- lack training in treating opioid use disorder. Then there's the enduring stigma that is attached not only to opioid addiction, but to the medications used to treat it, Bobek said.

Advertisement

On top of that, she noted, there are logistical obstacles. To prescribe buprenorphine, for example, providers have long had to go through training, apply for a waiver and agree to limits on the number of patients they will treat.

However, that particular barrier, Terranella said, was just eliminated with the omnibus bill signed in December by President Joe Biden.

"Every clinician can now prescribe buprenorphine for opioid use disorder," he said. "And I hope this opens the door for this treatment to be available in all primary care clinics for youth who need it."

For the new study, the CDC researchers analyzed a national prescriptions database for the years 2015 to 2020. Over that period, they found, the proportion of Americans ages 12 to 19 who were prescribed buprenorphine dropped by 45% -- from 7.6 out of every 100,000 teens per year, to just over 4 per 100,000.

That was in sharp contrast to Americans age 20 and up: The proportion receiving buprenorphine prescriptions climbed by 47% during the same time period.

Given past research, Terranella said his team expected to see low prescription rates to teens.

"But the extent of the low prescribing rates, as well as the decline -- especially in comparison with adults -- is concerning," he said.

Advertisement

The study also found that pediatricians rarely prescribed buprenorphine, accounting for less than 2% of all prescriptions to teens.

"Lack of training and experience in residency and beyond certainly may play a role," Terranella said. "It's important to ensure all pediatricians are comfortable in the treatment and management of substance use disorders."

But, he noted, that goes for "all clinicians" who treat teens, not just pediatricians.

As for parents, Bobek said they should know that medications for opioid use disorder are safe and effective.

"Youth with opioid use disorder are made less safe if not given access to [those medications]," she said.

Parents' involvement in the treatment process is also key, according to Bobek.

"Family involvement in treatment can reduce stigma and build the kind of social support network necessary for long-term medication adherence," she said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on treatment for opioid use disorder.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study links genetic change to risk of cancer in both breasts
Some women with cancer in one breast may have a greater risk of developing cancer in the other breast, new research suggests.
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
Health News // 1 hour ago
Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during menopause.
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Health News // 6 hours ago
Many don't follow up with colonoscopy after positive stool test for cancer
Many people undergo a stool test to screen for colon cancer but a new study finds too few follow up with a colonoscopy when that test warns of a possible cancer.
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Health News // 18 hours ago
Rural transgender patients struggle to find doctors to provide care
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Transgender people who live in the rural United States often face a general lack of education about trans-related care among small-town health professionals who might also be reluctant to learn.
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
Health News // 18 hours ago
Demand for prescription codeine is lower in states where marijuana is legal
States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to new research.
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Health News // 19 hours ago
Body dissatisfaction around menopause may raise risk for eating disorders
Most people think of eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia as afflictions of teenagers, but a new study finds that older women are also vulnerable to developing them, especially around menopause.
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Health News // 22 hours ago
Many patients favor telemedicine consultations before surgery
Despite distance and occasional technical glitches, a new study finds that most patients like seeing a surgeon for the first time via video.
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study shows brain changes among survivors of California's deadliest wildfire
University of California, San Diego researchers studying survivors' mental functioning in the wake of the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history have uncovered evidence of "climate trauma."
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Variety of exercises and nutrition are ideal for losing weight
When it comes to picking the best exercise to lose weight, there is no one right answer. That's because the right answer is variety, mixing and matching types of exercise to keep the body guessing and improving.
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
New research shows that patients diagnosed with cancer have a risk of suicide 26% higher than the general population.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Study links disturbed gut microbiome with irritable bowel syndrome
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
Six minutes of high-intensity exercise vital for brain health, study says
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Patients with cancer at greater risk of suicide
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Omicron XBB.1.5: Latest COVID-19 variant most contagious yet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement