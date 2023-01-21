Trending
Jan. 21, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'

By Patrick Hilsman
The Coast Guard has suspended its search and rescue efforts to locate Hamzah Alsaudi, a San Francisco State University wrestler who went missing this week. Photo by San Francisco State Athletics Department
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have suspended search and rescue operations for a San Francisco State University student athlete who went missing off the Pacific Coast this week during a "polar plunge."

The missing man was identified as Hamzah Alsaudi, a member of the school's wrestling team.

Friends said he was last seen Thursday taking part in a "polar plunge," in which participants dive into cold water, near Pacifica, Calif., before being swept out to sea by the currents.

Pacifica police said they searched the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi without success, despite assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks Ocean Life Guards, the California Highway Patrol air unit and a drone provided by the San Bruno, Calif., Police Department.

The Coast Guard responded with aircraft and a surface vessel to assist in the search, but on Friday confirmed to KRON-TV that the activities have been suspended.

Signs warning of dangerous rip currents are posted in the area where Alsaudi went missing, authorities noted.

The missing student is a senior studying political science and minoring and Arab and Muslim Ethnicities at S.F. State, as well as a member of the Gators wresting team, school officials said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process this news," said Vice President of Student Affairs Jamillah Moore.

