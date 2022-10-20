Missing Princeton student's body found on campus

Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead on campus, but her death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy Princeton Department of Public Safety

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead on campus, but her death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Her body was found by a maintenance worker behind the institution's tennis courts about1 p.m. EDT Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecutor's office confirmed in a statement. Advertisement

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3 a.m. EDT Friday near the school's Scully Hall, where she lived, touching off a major search.

She was last seen only by her roommates after returning to her room, but one reported she was no longer at home about 4 a.m., NBC reported.

Ewunetie vanished on the last day of classes before the start of week-long fall break on the campus in Princeton, N.J.

Body of Missing Princeton University Student Found pic.twitter.com/XkSqdSWUvn— Mercer Co Prosecutor (@MercerCoPros) October 20, 2022

"An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's office will determine Ms. Ewunetie's cause and manner of death. However, there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature," prosecutor Angelo Onofri said in a statement.

After the undergraduate was reported missing Monday night, authorities had been appealing for information.

Earlier on Thursday, staff and students reported a heavy police presence, including drones and dogs.

Princeton had not issued a statement as of 4:15 pm EDT Thursday.

Ewunetie was a junior pursuing a sociology degree, according to her LinkedIn profile.