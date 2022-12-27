Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 27, 2022 / 9:18 PM

College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas

By Joe Fisher
Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&amp;M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day. Photo courtesy of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10231022286247662&amp;set=gm.1257843641807873&amp;idorvanity=1252705875654983">Michael C. Miller/Finding Tanner Hoang/Facebook</a>
Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day. Photo courtesy of Michael C. Miller/Finding Tanner Hoang/Facebook

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day.

The Austin Police Department confirmed late Tuesday morning that Hoang's body was found near a bridge along the Colorado River on Christmas Eve. Police said his vehicle was found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

Advertisement

"This case remains active. The department does not have additional information to share at this time," a post on the department's Facebook said.

Hoang's body was found near the Percy V. Pennybacker Jr. Bridge which connects the U.S. Highway 360 loop north to south over the river. Hoang was last seen on the morning of his graduation in College Station, Texas, which is about a two-hour drive from Austin.

RELATED Mother, stepfather arrested as 11-year-old daughter remains missing

"He was supposed to graduate but I'm not sure what happened that would cause him to leave," Bao Hoang, Tanner's uncle told KRHD 25 before his body was found.

"I think the last thing we know definitively is that he was on [Highway] 21 picking up gas to go in a westerly direction away from Bryan/College Station."

Advertisement

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports Hoang's family was in College Station preparing to watch him graduate. His father said Hoang read a text message from him at about 8:30 a.m. that day before the phone was turned off.

RELATED Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified

Michael C. Miller, a spokesperson for the family posted a thank you to those who spread the word of Hoang's disappearance in an effort to find him on the "Finding Tanner Hoang" Facebook page.

"Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help. They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support. They know Tanner was loved by so many."

RELATED 16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court leaves Title 42 migrant rule in place for now
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will put off its decision on whether or not it will end Title 42 until at least June 2023, leaving the immigration rule in place until then.
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines will cancel nearly 70% of its flights "for the next several days," as the airline works to recover from severe winter weather and staffing shortages that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs' request to sanction Kari Lake denied
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Maricopa County and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs' request to impose sanctions on defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was denied by a superior court judge Tuesday.
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
LendingTree survey finds Americans took on most debt over holidays since 2015
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Holiday shopping, combined with increased costs of living, caused consumers to take on the most debt they have over the holiday season since at least 2015, a survey by LendingTree says.
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Waterford Crystals reveals 'Gift of Love' collection celebrating New Year's Eve
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Waterford Crystals, known for adorning the ball that drops each New Year's Eve in New York's Times Square with thousands of crystals, has revealed its "Gifts of Love" collection, celebrating the new year.
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Avalanche buries 2 snowboarders, kills 1 in Colorado
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An avalanche caught four snowboarders on Berthoud Pass west of Denver, burying two and killing one on Monday.
Judge gives participant 16 years in prison for Michigan governor kidnap plot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge gives participant 16 years in prison for Michigan governor kidnap plot
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced Adam Fox to 16 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
At least 28 dead from winter storm in western New York
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
At least 28 dead from winter storm in western New York
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll of the severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 28 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to the state's medical examiner's office.
U.S. home prices decline for the fourth month in a row
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. home prices decline for the fourth month in a row
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Home prices are expected to decline so long as the U.S. Fed remains aggressive with its rate policies, an analyst said.
Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas manufacturing springs to life, though the economic mood remains sour
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Texas manufacturing activity improves, though the mood in the room remains sour overall, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
6 dead, including 2 children, in Tennessee house fire
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Southwest Airlines cancels 70% of flights for 'next several days'
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
16-year-old killed by police in Iowa under investigation
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement