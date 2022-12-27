College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas

Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day. Photo courtesy of Michael C. Miller/Finding Tanner Hoang/Facebook

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Tanner Hoang, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, has been found dead in Austin, Texas, after going missing on graduation day. The Austin Police Department confirmed late Tuesday morning that Hoang's body was found near a bridge along the Colorado River on Christmas Eve. Police said his vehicle was found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

"This case remains active. The department does not have additional information to share at this time," a post on the department's Facebook said.

Hoang's body was found near the Percy V. Pennybacker Jr. Bridge which connects the U.S. Highway 360 loop north to south over the river. Hoang was last seen on the morning of his graduation in College Station, Texas, which is about a two-hour drive from Austin.

"He was supposed to graduate but I'm not sure what happened that would cause him to leave," Bao Hoang, Tanner's uncle told KRHD 25 before his body was found.

"I think the last thing we know definitively is that he was on [Highway] 21 picking up gas to go in a westerly direction away from Bryan/College Station."

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports Hoang's family was in College Station preparing to watch him graduate. His father said Hoang read a text message from him at about 8:30 a.m. that day before the phone was turned off.

Michael C. Miller, a spokesperson for the family posted a thank you to those who spread the word of Hoang's disappearance in an effort to find him on the "Finding Tanner Hoang" Facebook page.

"Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help. They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support. They know Tanner was loved by so many."