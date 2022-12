Undated image of St. John Fisher University student Ken DeLand, who was located Friday in Spain. Photo courtesy of Find Ken DeLand website

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday. Ken DeLand had been studying at France's University of Grenoble Alpes when he boarded a trail heading for Valence, France on Nov. 28.

The family said on Friday that DeLand, a student at St. John Fishers University in Rochester, N.Y., called them that day. His mother, Carol Law, traveled to France to "bring him home for Christmas."

"We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe," said a comment on a website dedicated to finding DeLand. "We want to thank all the media members for their diligence and swift attention in spreading the word about our son.

"Without the media's help, Kenny would not have seen himself in the news. Additionally, our fantastic community for rallying together. Without everyone's help, we wouldn't have our son, hopefully, home Christmas."

Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant said earlier this week that DeLand expressed having a difficult time living in France and wanted to leave the country early.

He was scheduled to leave France on Thursday, Vaillant said.

"He was not feeling well," Vaillant said. "He himself had mentioned that he wanted to leave earlier by going to Marseille."