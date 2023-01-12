Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers

Walmart and Salesforce are partnering to offer shipping and fulfillment center technologies to other retailers. It's an effort to offer retailers and their customers the use of the Walmart GoLocal Delivery Service's shipping and ordering technologies at scale. File photo by Michael Reynolds/ EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Thursday that it is partnering with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to its local delivery and pickup technology. Starting in the spring, Walmart said it plans to offer its Store Assist app, which helps workers pack orders for curbside pickup and delivery, and GoLocal home delivery service to other retailers through the Salesforce AppExchange. Advertisement

"Through this partnership, retailers can leverage the same innovative and scalable technologies that power Walmart's pickup and delivery experiences," said Walmart Global Technology Senior Vice-President Anshu Bhardwaj in a statement. "The same technology that powers Store Assist has enabled Walmart to fulfill over 830 million orders across over 4,700 Walmart stores. Together with Salesforce, retailers can scale their business and deliver the personalized, convenient experiences shoppers expect."

Using the combined efforts of Walmart and Salesforce, retailers will be able to leverage their local stores as fulfillment centers offering same-day delivery and efficiently manage their customers' shopping experience, according to Walmart.

It also provides a way for Walmart and Salesforce to make more money from services direct to retailers in addition to selling products in more than 5,300 U.S. Walmart stores and warehouse clubs.

Walmart's GoLocal was launched in 2021 and Home Depot is among its users.

"With the combined power of Walmart and Salesforce, retailers can drive success with best-in-class technology to advance their omnichannel capabilities, drive efficiency and ensure that every purchase quickly gets into the hands of the shopper -- no matter where they are," Salesforce General Manager and Vice-President Rob Garf said in a statement.