Nov. 15, 2022 / 1:28 PM

Walmart to pay $3 billion toward opioid litigation

By Matt Bernardini
Walmart on Tuesday agreed to a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Walmart_Modesto,_California.jpg" target="_blank">Wikimedia Commons</a>
Walmart on Tuesday agreed to a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement, becoming the latest company to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the opioid crisis.

The company said in a statement that it "strongly disputes" allegations in lawsuits from state and local governments that its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for the powerful prescription painkillers. The company does not admit liability with the settlement plan.

"Walmart is proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis," the company said, adding it would "continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through this settlement framework."

Tuesday's deal is not final. The agreement would have to be approved by 43 states, a process that has not formally begun.

RELATED Teva Pharmaceuticals agrees to pay $523M to settle opioid crisis claims

Walmart's settlement comes just two weeks after CVS and Walgreens entered similar deals. Under those terms, Walgreens would pay about $5 billion and CVS would pay $4.9 billion.

CVS said the agreement would fully resolve claims dating back a decade or more and that it would continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve.

"We are pleased to resolve these longstanding claims and putting them behind us is in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders," said Thomas Moriarty, chief policy officer and general counsel of CVS Health in a statement.

Walgreens said in its statement that its settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by the company.

"As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep our focus on the health and wellbeing of our customers and patients while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis," Walgreens said in a statement.

RELATED White House announces $1.5 billion in new funding to prevent opioid overdose deaths

CVS, Walgreens to pay nearly $10 billion toward opioid litigation

