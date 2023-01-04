Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 12:08 PM

Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce

Salesforce CEO said he may have gotten ahead of himself on hiring.

By Daniel J. Graeber
San Francisco's skyline is dominated by the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower as viewed from the top of Mount Tamalpias in Marin County, California. The company said it may have over-hired and is now looking to trim payrolls. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bee8efb3b8f04264ddd55fc02d5b1602/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The head of San Francisco's cloud-based software company Salesforce said Wednesday that hiring during the pandemic was aggressive, warranting a restructuring plan that calls for a 10% reduction in headcounts.

Salesforce in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would go through a restructuring plan meant to reduce operating costs and return the company to profitable growth.

Part of the plan includes a 10% reduction in the current workforce, with a corresponding forfeit of some office space and other real estate in certain markets.

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff said in a letter to employees that the company may have gotten ahead of itself during the economic surge that followed the post-vaccination stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED Stocks slide amid resilient economy

"I've been thinking a lot about how we came to this moment," he said. "As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that."

Benioff expects the restructuring plan to result in as much as $2.1 billion in charges, of which as much as half would come from charges associated with employee transitions, severance payments and benefits.

The company reported third quarter revenue of $7.84 billion, an increase of 14% over the same period in 2021, though that was among its slowest-ever expansions.

RELATED Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments

Amy Weaver, the president and chief financial officer, said in November that during "this time of economic uncertainty, we remain committed to profitable growth and consistent operating margin expansion," suggesting headwinds were a concern late last year.

Markets are getting hammered by fears of a global recession in 2023, with China and Europe among those expected to see heavy economic losses this year. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares in Salesforce (CRM) nevertheless were up about 4.2% on the news to hit $139 per share by 11:40 a.m. EST.

Benioff become chairman and CEO after Bret Taylor stepped down from his position as vice chair and co-CEO in November.

RELATED Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board

