City National Bank agrees to pay $31 million to resolve redlining complaints

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- City National Bank has agreed to pay $31 million to resolve allegations that it engaged in redlining, an illegal practice where financial institutions refuse to provide credit services or mortgages to people from communities of color, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
"The complaint filed in federal court today alleges that from 2017 through at least 2020, City National avoided providing mortgage lending services to majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Los Angeles County and discouraged residents in these neighborhoods from obtaining mortgage loans," reads a press release from the Department of Justice Thursday.