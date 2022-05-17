Trending
May 17, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Study: Residents of 'redlined' neighborhoods at higher risk for death from COVID-19

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Residents of 'redlined' neighborhoods at higher risk for death from COVID-19
Residents of 'redlined' neighborhoods in California have been at higher risk for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a new study. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Neighborhoods "redlined" by mortgage lenders nearly a century ago due to higher populations of racial and ethnic minorities saw more deaths from COVID-19 than White-majority areas, a study presented Tuesday found.

Infection rates were more than three times higher in California neighborhoods in which mortgage lending was limited by the federal Home Owners Loan Corporation during the Great Depression, the data presented Tuesday during the American Thoracic Society international conference showed.

This is compared with infection rates in neighborhoods that had not been redlined historically, the researchers said during the international conference in San Francisco.

Residents of redlined neighborhoods were also up to twice as likely to die from COVID-19 compared with those of non-redlined areas, according to the researchers.

"Our study demonstrates that where you live matters," Dr. Ernesto Casillas, a study co-author, said in a press release.

"Prior research has already shown that redlining is associated with worse outcomes for asthma, birth rates, and cancer," said Casillas, a fellow in pulmonary and critical care at the University of California, San Francisco.

Redlining was federal policy during the Great Depression, under which residents of neighborhoods with large ethnic and racial minority populations were denied federally funded mortgages and other resources, according to the non-profit the United Way.

As part of the policy, the Home Owners Loan Corporation denied financial relief to home owners in these areas who were at risk of losing their homes because of the Great Depression, it says.

The federal program drew red lines around neighborhoods and deemed them less desirable because of their racial and ethnic composition, the organization notes.

Now, nearly a century later, these communities are vulnerable to poverty, crime and increased rates of many diseases, research indicates.

Previous studies have documented the long-term health impacts of redlining, including higher rates of asthma and stroke.

Many of these neighborhoods continue to experience reduced access to healthcare, which has led to higher infection and death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, research suggests.

For this study, Casillas and his colleagues examined census tract data on COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to the California Department of Public Health between January 2020 and August 2021.

The researchers then used digital versions of Home Owners Loan Corporation redlining maps to assign each census tract an agency-designated risk grade of A to D, with D representing the census tracts in historically redlined neighborhoods.

They then performed statistical analyses to assess the association between a neighborhood's Home Owners Loan Corporation risk grade and its COVID-19 case and death rates.

"The legacy of residential redlining remains present in nearly all major cities in America," Casillas said.

"Redlined neighborhoods in other states experience similar issues such as racial segregation, poor access to healthy foods, higher rates of poverty and lower-quality housing. These are just some of the factors that make redlined communities vulnerable to major health outbreaks," he said.

Latest Headlines

FDA authorizes single booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 through 11
Health News // 3 hours ago
FDA authorizes single booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 through 11
May 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the use of a single booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11.
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 death rates higher for Black, Hispanic working-age adults
May 17 (UPI) -- Black and Hispanic adults in the United States died from COVID-19 at rates nearly eight times as high as those seen by White adults during the pandemic.
Menopause may worsen jaw pain in women, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Menopause may worsen jaw pain in women, study says
Estrogen loss during menopause may worsen women's pain from a jaw disorder, a new study warns.
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study: Survivors of wildfires face greater risk of cancer
Canadian research shows that wildfires may increase the risk for lung and brain cancer over time.
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Health News // 13 hours ago
Immunotherapy drug nivolumab may reduce risk of bladder cancer recurring
Immunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) after surgery for metastatic bladder cancer significantly reduces the odds for the tumor's return, a new clinical trial finds.
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA approves first at-home test for COVID-19, flu, other respiratory viruses
May 16 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new at-home test for respiratory viral infections such as COVID-19 and influenza that can be used without a prescription.
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
Health News // 20 hours ago
New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs
May 16 (UPI) -- New, extremely accurate magnetic resonance imaging scanners may be able to identify people with Parkinson's disease and similar conditions most likely to benefit from new treatments, researchers said Monday.
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Health News // 23 hours ago
Experts offer advice for parents facing baby formula shortage
Two prominent pediatricians have advice for parents who are scrambling to find formula, offering a list of do's and do-not-do's.
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Various mental illnesses share genetic similarities, study shows
Many people who get a diagnosis for one mental illness may find they have additional psychiatric conditions, and new genetic research offers an explanation why.
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine saved 110,000 lives in United States in 2021
Use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented more than 110,000 deaths and 690,000 hospitalizations in the United States in 2021, researchers report.
