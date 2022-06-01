Trending
June 1, 2022 / 6:53 PM

Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation

By Daniel Uria
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
A first-of-its-kind task force in California on Wednesday called for "comprehensive reparations" for Black Americans citing more than 150 years of racial discrimination. Photo by Ed Uthman/Flickr

June 1 (UPI) -- California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force on Wednesday released a report detailing the "innumerable harms" slavery caused for Black Americans while calling for "comprehensive reparations."

The 500-page report, released Wednesday, found that slavery, Jim Crow laws, redlining and other government actions have created a widespread exclusion of Black people and contributed to a modern wage gap between Black and White Americans in the state.

"Almost 150 years of active, conscious federal, state and local government action and neglect of duty have resulted in compounded harms that are unique to Black Americans," the report states.

The task force described the interim report as the most comprehensive look at racial discrimination against Black Americans since the 1968 Kerner Commission report.

Citing expert testimony, public meetings and a comprehensive review of media articles, academic papers and historical documents, the report notes that while California was admitted to the union as a free state, it passed and enforced a fugitive slave law that required the return of enslaved people who sought freedom in the state.

It also noted the history of "sundown towns" outside of modern-day Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as most of Orange County, where Black Americans were prohibited from living.

"Segregation, racial terror, harmful racist neglect and other atrocities in nearly every sector of civil society have inflicted harms, which cascade over a lifetime and compound over generations," the report said.

The task force called for the creation of a government office to address past and potential future harms against Black Californians and the establishment of a reparations program.

Following the release of the report, the task force will work to create a detailed proposal for how to distribute reparations that will be put to a vote by the state legislature.

In March, the nine-member task force voted 5-4 in favor of making eligibility for compensation based on lineage, while limiting eligibility to descendants of enslaved free and Black people who lived in the country before the end of the 19th century.

Kamilah Moore, chair of the task force, said that in addition to the plans for reparations, the report should serve as a resource for teaching about the discrimination Black Americans have faced.

"I'm hoping that this report is used as an educational tool and an organizing tool, educating the state of California and the United States at-large about the harms against the African American community and the contributions of the African American community in the United States," Moore said.

"This report is documenting the full corpus of evidence around the harms against the African American community, which will substantiate the claims for reparations in the final report."

