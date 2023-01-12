White House confirms second set of Biden documents found in garage

1/4

A second set of classified documents was discovered by aides of President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday confirmed that a second set of classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president was discovered by aides. The documents were recovered from the garage of Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., after the president's lawyers conducted searches of his two separate residences in the state. Advertisement

"During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings," special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said Thursday.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the president's Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

In a response to a question from reporters, Biden acknowledged Thursday that lawyers discovered "a small number of documents in classified markings in file cabinets in my home and my personal library," adding that the Department of Justice was "immediately notified."

Biden said to his knowledge, the second set of documents was found in a locked garage where he stores his Corvette.

"People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously," Biden said, following a speech on the economy Thursday, adding that he continues to cooperate fully with a Justice Department review.

"As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored and they finished that review last night."

The discovery comes after it was revealed earlier this week that documents bearing classified markings from Biden's time as vice president during the Obama administration had been found in an office he used at the Penn Biden Center think tank after leaving the White House.

The first cache of documents was originally located in November.

On Tuesday, the House oversight committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, called on the National Archives and Records Administration as well as the White House Counsel's Office for more information on Biden's failure to return the documents.

The discoveries come amid a Justice Department investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged months-long refusal to hand over more than 100 documents with classified markings found during an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort in the summer after he failed to comply with a subpoena to hand them over to the government.