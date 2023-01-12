Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 1:06 PM

White House confirms second set of Biden documents found in garage

By Simon Druker
1/4
A second set of classified documents was discovered by aides of President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A second set of classified documents was discovered by aides of President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday confirmed that a second set of classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president was discovered by aides.

The documents were recovered from the garage of Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., after the president's lawyers conducted searches of his two separate residences in the state.

Advertisement

"During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings," special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said Thursday.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the president's Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

RELATED December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%

In a response to a question from reporters, Biden acknowledged Thursday that lawyers discovered "a small number of documents in classified markings in file cabinets in my home and my personal library," adding that the Department of Justice was "immediately notified."

Biden said to his knowledge, the second set of documents was found in a locked garage where he stores his Corvette.

"People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously," Biden said, following a speech on the economy Thursday, adding that he continues to cooperate fully with a Justice Department review.

Advertisement

"As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored and they finished that review last night."

The discovery comes after it was revealed earlier this week that documents bearing classified markings from Biden's time as vice president during the Obama administration had been found in an office he used at the Penn Biden Center think tank after leaving the White House.

The first cache of documents was originally located in November.

RELATED House Republicans open investigation into Biden family

On Tuesday, the House oversight committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, called on the National Archives and Records Administration as well as the White House Counsel's Office for more information on Biden's failure to return the documents.

The discoveries come amid a Justice Department investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged months-long refusal to hand over more than 100 documents with classified markings found during an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida resort in the summer after he failed to comply with a subpoena to hand them over to the government.

Read More

U.S., Brazilian lawmakers unite against attempts to overturn elections

Latest Headlines

VP's husband Douglas Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
VP's husband Douglas Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House said in a statement Thursday.
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The energy index of the Consumer Price Index helped drag inflation lower.
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The National Labor Relations Board has certified the Amazon Labor Union's victory at an Amazon warehouse in New York City's Staten Island, rejecting complaints filed by Amazon. Amazon said it will appeal the ruling.
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Thursday that it is partnering with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions to improve local pickup and delivery for shoppers everywhere.
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The nationwide air travel meltdown Wednesday was caused by a single corrupted data file and there is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to the FAA.
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York State Nurses Association announced Thursday that strikes were ending at two New York City hospitals after tentative agreements were reached addressing salary and staffing.
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Republican-led House of Representatives has passed its first major abortion bill of the 118th Congress, requiring infants born alive during or following an attempted abortion to receive medical attention.
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Republicans open investigation into Biden family
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have opened an influence peddling investigation into the family of President Joe Biden.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The first orca to wash up on a Florida beach was found dead early Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which said it has no records of a killer whale stranding in the Southeast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Wagner chief says his forces control Soledar; Russian, Ukrainian officials claim otherwise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement