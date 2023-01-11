FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The FAA has lifted a ground stop it placed on all U.S. domestic flights Wednesday and said normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming nationwide. The domestic flights were stopped earlier Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions system.
In a tweet, the FAA said "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted."