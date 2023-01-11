Breaking News
Domestic flights resume after pause due to FAA tech glitch
Jan. 11, 2023 / 8:15 AM / Updated at 9:29 AM

FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume

By Clyde Hughes & Doug Cunningham
The FAA lifted its full stop for domestic U.S. flights at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday following an overnight outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to pilots. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The FAA lifted its full stop for domestic U.S. flights at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday following an overnight outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to pilots. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The FAA has lifted a ground stop it placed on all U.S. domestic flights Wednesday and said normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming nationwide. The domestic flights were stopped earlier Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions system.

In a tweet, the FAA said "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted."

All domestic flights in the United States came to a standstill Wednesday morning while the Federal Aviation Administration worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions system after an outage.

The FAA ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. EST, to allow the agency "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, as of 9:12 a.m. 10,968 flights were delayed with 2,091 canceled.

The FAA system, known as NOTAM, alerts pilots and airports of real-time hazards.

It shut down around 3:28 a.m., but the FAA said some functions started to return by 6 a.m. as it opened a hotline to address equipment issues.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the NOTAM issues and said there was "no evidence of a cyberattack" as of Wednesday morning.

"The president directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," Jean-Pierre added. "The FAA will provide regular updates.

Individual airlines warned their customers about the delays.

"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information," American Airlines said. "We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."

Southwest Airlines followed with a message confirming the hiccup.

"We are closely monitoring a data issue with FAA systems, which may impact the start of operations today on Jan. 11, 2023," Southwest said. "Please check your flight status in the Southwest app or website to watch for any flight status changes. If your flight status changes substantially, we will message the day of travel contact listed on your reservation by their preferred contact method."

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash

