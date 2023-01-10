Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Boeing's civilian airliner sales increased in 2022

By Patrick Hilsman
Boeing's civilian aircraft sales increased in 2022 after several years of fallout from two crashes caused by a software glitch on the 737 Max airliner. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr
Boeing's civilian aircraft sales increased in 2022 after several years of fallout from two crashes caused by a software glitch on the 737 Max airliner. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Boeing commercial aircraft sales increased in 2022, after plummeting in the wake of two 737 Max jet crashes caused by software malfunctions.

The crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019, were found to be the result of a software glitch that caused the 737 Max aircraft to automatically enter a dive.

Advertisement

The 737 Max jet was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020.

In 2020, cancellations outpaced orders for Boeing's civilian airlines, raising concerns about the future of the company's non-military products. In November 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration ended the 737 Max's 20-month grounding.

The FAA also gave Boeing the green light to resume sales of 787 airliners in August, after it halted deliveries in May 2021, over concerns that inspection techniques were insufficient.

Sales increased at the end of the year, with Boeing delivering 69 aircraft in December.

In total, Boeing delivered 479 civilian airplanes in 2022, and received 774 net new orders when cancellations are taken into account.

Despite increased sales, Boeing's main competitor, Airbus, remained the world's biggest distributor of civilian airlines in 2022, with 663 jets sold.

Advertisement

Last year Boeing agreed to pay $200 million to settle a claims they had mislead investors about the safety of the 737 Max. Former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg agreed to pay $1 million.

Read More

United announces purchase of 100 Boeing Dreamliners Boeing reports $3.3 billion third-quarter loss Boeing to pay $200 million for making misleading statements about safety of 737 Max

Latest Headlines

Biden, Trudeau talk 'bold' climate plans in Mexico meeting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden, Trudeau talk 'bold' climate plans in Mexico meeting
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden started his day Tuesday meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City ahead of the 10th North American Leaders' Summit.
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Katie Porter announces plan to run for Diane Feinstein's Senate seat
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- California representative Katie Porter announced her intentions to run for Senator Diane Feinstein's seat in 2024 Tuesday. Though Feinstein hasn't confirmed it, she is expected to leave the Senate at the end of her term.
BP starts construction on Ohio solar power facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
BP starts construction on Ohio solar power facility
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BP started construction Tuesday on a 134MW solar power facility in northern Ohio.
Coinbase to lay off more than 900 employees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Coinbase to lay off more than 900 employees
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Coinbase, one of the world's top cryptocurrency trading platforms, announced Tuesday it will be laying off more than 900 workers in the face of slowing global interest in digital currencies.
Fed's Powell says bank functions should be insulated from political whims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed's Powell says bank functions should be insulated from political whims
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve policies should be insulated from the short-term whims of U.S. politics, chairman Powell said.
Former Trump Organization CFO to be sentenced Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Trump Organization CFO to be sentenced Tuesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Allen Weisselberg, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, will be sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty last year for his role in a tax fraud scheme.
Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bob Iger tells Disney employees to return to office
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Disney's hybrid employees will now be required to be back in the office at least four days per week starting March 1, new CEO Bob Iger said.
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan that paves the way for millions of student loan borrowers to receive a "safety net" that includes more affordable repayment terms and the ability to postpone the debt indefinitely.
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Californians were under evacuation orders as a winter storm battered the state Monday night, causing mudslides and flooding.
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said they have a suspect in custody related to a series of recent shootings at the homes and workplaces of elected Albuquerque Democrats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Biden administration proposes student loan 'safety net'
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement