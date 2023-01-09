Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 4:06 PM

Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe

By Adam Schrader
Police have been searching for Ana Walshe, 39, since she was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen early Jan. 1. Photo courtesy of Cohasset Police Department
Police have been searching for Ana Walshe, 39, since she was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen early Jan. 1. Photo courtesy of Cohasset Police Department

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A bloody knife was found in the home of a Massachusetts woman who went missing, prosecutors said Monday as her husband was arraigned for allegedly misleading investigators.

Brian Walshe, 47, appeared Monday in the Quincy District Court before Judge Mark Coven, who set his bail at $500,000 cash after prosecutors said he violated bail for a federal fraud conviction by withholding information from police about his missing wife, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Advertisement

Walshe pleaded guilty in 2021 to fraud charges for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000 to a buyer in California.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen shortly after midnight on New Year's Day at her home in Cohasset, a town of fewer than 8,400 people located along the Massachusetts coast south of Boston.

RELATED Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police

She was reportedly scheduled to take a ride share to Logan Airport for her weekly flight to Washington, D.C., for work as a property management executive, Boston.com reported.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the court that a bloody knife was found damaged in the home's basement and that Brian Walshe failed to tell investigators that he spent $450 on a tarp and cleaning supplies at Home Depot after his wife disappeared.

Advertisement

"He's on surveillance at that time on Jan. 2, even though he said he never left the house," Beland said.

RELATED Vatican reopens cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi

"Police obtained a search warrant and actually searched the house with crime scene services. During that time, they found blood in the basement. Blood was found in the basement area, as well as a knife, which also contained some blood."

Beland said that investigators also pinged Ana Walshe's cell phone to near her house on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 even though Brian Walshe told investigators that his wife had left.

Brian Walshe's attorney, Tracey Miner, told the court that her client wears a tracking bracelet as a condition of his bail in the federal fraud case and is home nearly 12 hours a day.

RELATED German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack

Miner added that Walshe has been "incredibly cooperative" with investigators, has consented to searches of his home and cell phone, and given several interviews.

"Friday and Saturday I was at his house for at least eight hours with police officers present," Miner said.

"So it's not that he's been there changing evidence or somehow impeding the investigation."

Latest Headlines

Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
7,000 nurses at NYC hospitals begin strike over contracts
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- More than 7,000 nurses at hospitals in New York City began a strike over contracts Monday as some picketed outside the hospitals where they work.
Death row inmate receives new chance at appeal
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Death row inmate receives new chance at appeal
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a death row inmate in Texas who was convicted based on potentially faulty forensic evidence.
Watchdog files complaint against Rep. Santos for finance law violations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog files complaint against Rep. Santos for finance law violations
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Embattled Republican lawmaker Rep. George Santos faces allegations of campaign finance law violations.
Georgia grand jury completes Donald Trump election interference probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia grand jury completes Donald Trump election interference probe
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Georgia has completed its investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies for possible interference in the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Mood is improving, but Fannie Mae still sees housing headwinds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mood is improving, but Fannie Mae still sees housing headwinds
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Survey results from Fannie Mae find only a handful of people are optimistic about current conditions in the housing market.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, Obrador in Mexico on drugs, migration
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, Obrador in Mexico on drugs, migration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet in Mexico on Monday with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who are expected to discuss topics including migration.
GasBuddy: Blame refineries for higher gas prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GasBuddy: Blame refineries for higher gas prices
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Any decline in retail gasoline prices could be brief as seasonal factors start to come into play, an analyst said.
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden declares emergency in California amid storms
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for California late Sunday as schools closed and 130,000 people were without power amid the latest winter storms in the state.
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse formally resigned from the U.S. Senate over the weekend to take a job as the next president of the University of Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement