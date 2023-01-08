German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of plotting ricin terror attack

Police officers stand guard in front of an apartment block in the Chorweiler district of Cologne, Germany, in June 2018 after police found ricin meant for the production of a biological contaminating device. On Sunday, an 32-year-old Iranian man was arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a terror attack with ricin. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, German officials said Sunday. The 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, allegedly procured cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated attack," police in the town of Munster in northwest Germany said in a statement. Another man was also taken into custody amid the investigation. Advertisement

Police raided his home in the city of Castrop-Rauxel where the biochemical toxins were found and he is expected to face charges including the preparation of a serious act of violence endangering the state, which is punishable by a sentence of six months to 10 years in prison.

The German tabloid Bild reported that the man was arrested by a special task force that wore protective suits during the raid.

Ricin is a highly toxic biological agent produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant and has long been researched for its uses as a weapon.

In June 2018, police in the German city of Cologne found ricin meant for the production of a biological contaminating device and arrested a 29-year-old man from Tunisia.

Former actress Shannon Richardson pleaded guilty after she mailed letters containing ricin to U.S. politicians including former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former President Barack Obama in 2013.

