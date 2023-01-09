Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 3:19 PM

Vatican reopens cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi

By Adam Schrader
Pietro Orlandi, the brother of mysteriously missing Emanuela Orlandi, holds a photo of his sister in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, in June 2012, when he and supporters highlighted her disappearance. File Photo by Serena Cremaschi/EPA
Pietro Orlandi, the brother of mysteriously missing Emanuela Orlandi, holds a photo of his sister in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, in June 2012, when he and supporters highlighted her disappearance. File Photo by Serena Cremaschi/EPA

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Investigators in Vatican City, the city-state that houses the Holy See of the Catholic Church, have reopened a cold case investigation into missing teen Emanuela Orlandi nearly 40 years after her disappearance.

Emanuela, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, went missing in 1983 and the investigation into her disappearance was reopened Monday by Vatican Promoter of Justice Alessandro Diddi after several requests from her family, according to the Vatican-run news agency Vatican News.

Advertisement

Investigators with the Vatican Gendarmerie police force will reexamine evidence including documents and testimony, the Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The investigation will also look into the case of Mirella Gregori, another 15-year-old girl who went missing from Rome weeks before Emanuela.

RELATED Pope Francis presides over funeral for Benedict XVI: 'May your joy be complete'

Laura Sgrò, a lawyer for the Orlandi family, told the news agency that they have "certainly been waiting" for the investigation to be reopened.

Emanuela, who lived in a Vatican apartment, went missing while waiting for a bus on her way to a music lesson in Piazza di Sant'Apollinare in Rome.

Her family later received communications from someone who said they were holding the girl hostage in exchange for the release of Mehmet Ali Agca, who was serving a life sentence in prison for shooting Pope John Paul II in 1981.

Advertisement

The case went cold and was eventually closed but a Vatican court ordered two tombs be reopened after the Orlandi family received a tip about the location of her remains. No remains were found and the case went cold again.

"Last summer, I received an envelope," Sgrò told NBC News at the time. "I opened it and there was a picture of the statue of an angel in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican. And a letter that simply said, 'If you want to find Emanuela, search where the angel looks.'"

In the years since her disappearance, several conspiracy theories have claimed that Emanuela was taken as a sex slave by members of the church or held hostage by the mafia who lost money in the Vatican Bank.

RELATED Pope Francis thanks Benedict XVI for service to God, church

The case was reopened just months after the release of the Netflix documentary Vatican Girl, which focused on her disappearance.

The documentary suggested that the Vatican may have withheld information about her fate as Georg Gänswein, the personal secretary of the late Pope Benedict, said he would address the case in a book due to be published Thursday that has already been considered controversial.

Read More

Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state

Latest Headlines

Hyundai Mobis partners with Qualcomm for autonomous driving
World News // 2 hours ago
Hyundai Mobis partners with Qualcomm for autonomous driving
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis, a Hyundai Motor affiliate, and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm have agreed to partner in developing an autonomous driving system.
Norway: We're here to support European energy security
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway: We're here to support European energy security
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Norway is expecting a banner year for oil and gas production given the expectations for a surge in investments.
British union leaders prepare for strikes after unproductive meetings with government
World News // 4 hours ago
British union leaders prepare for strikes after unproductive meetings with government
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with union leaders to avert a nationwide strike by public sector workers, but so far the talks have fallen short, with negotiators describing the effort as "a missed opportunity."
Britain moves to ban plastic cutlery, plates
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain moves to ban plastic cutlery, plates
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Britain is adding plastic cutlery, plates and polystyrene trays to the list of plastics being banned in the country to protect the planet, the government's environmental watchdog Therese Coffey said Monday.
1,200 arrested as Brazil's government calls Sunday's riots 'terrorist acts'
World News // 5 hours ago
1,200 arrested as Brazil's government calls Sunday's riots 'terrorist acts'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Brazilian government continued to dismantle camps of rioters supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro that stormed government office buildings and the presidential palace on Sunday.
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
World News // 6 hours ago
Swiss National Bank reports $143 billion loss, its largest ever
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The loss could be troubling given the Swiss economy is outperforming its peers.
Russian strike on Ukrainian village kills two women, injures child
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian strike on Ukrainian village kills two women, injures child
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on a market in the Ukrainian village Shevchenkove killed two women and injured three other women and a 10-year-old girl Monday, Ukrainian officials said.
Suez Canal expects 'minor' delays after bulk carrier engine failure
World News // 9 hours ago
Suez Canal expects 'minor' delays after bulk carrier engine failure
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A bulk carrier suffered an engine failure in the Suez Canal on Monday but appears it will not stall traffic on one of the world's most important waterways.
China holds large-scale military drills near Taiwan
World News // 12 hours ago
China holds large-scale military drills near Taiwan
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- China conducted combat exercises near Taiwan, both militaries announced, sending dozens aircraft and naval vessels near the self-governing island in what Beijing said was a response to "provocation and collusion."
China lifts quarantine requirements for inbound travelers amid COVID-19 surge
World News // 1 day ago
China lifts quarantine requirements for inbound travelers amid COVID-19 surge
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mainland China has ended its almost three years of self-imposed isolation though COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging at astronomical yet inprecise levels, a stark contrast to its previous "zero tolerance."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse officially resigns from Senate
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Nearly 9,000 nurses set to go on strike in NYC on Monday
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement