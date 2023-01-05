Trending
Jan. 5, 2023 / 7:16 AM

Pope Francis presides over Benedict XVI's funeral

By Clyde Hughes
Pope Francis blesses the coffin carrying the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during the pontiff's funeral ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, in Vatican City on Thursday. Photo by Fabio Frustaci/EPA-EFE
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- About 50,000 people attended the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI Thursday at St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor.

It marked the first occasion in modern times where a pope presided over the funeral of the pope before him. Benedict, 95, who died on Dec. 31, became the first pope in 600 years to retire in 2013, setting up the dynamic.

"God's faithful people, gathered here, now accompanies and entrusts to him the life of the one who was their pastor," Francis said during the homily. "Like the women at the tomb, we too have come with the fragrance of gratitude and the balm of hope, in order to show him once more the love that is undying.

"Benedict, faithful friend of the bridegroom, may your joy be complete as you hear his voice, now and forever."

RELATED Thousands pay respects as body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lay in state

Pope Francis was brought out onto the dais in a wheelchair as he prayed for Benedict's soul The service was attended by clergy from around the world. Cardinals were dressed in red vestments, while nuns and monks wore their dark robes.

Incense was waved over the coffin at the end of the service, as a choir sang.

Francis closed the service with a prayer.

RELATED Pope Francis thanks Benedict XVI for service to God, church

"Dear brothers and sisters, in celebrating the sacred mysteries we have opened our minds and hearts to joy-filled hope; with confidence, we now offer our final farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict and commend him to God, our merciful and loving Father."

Benedict will be buried in a crypt beneath St. Peter's Basilica, which houses the tombs of more than 90 other popes.

RELATED Pope Francis urges prayer for 'very sick' Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

RELATED Vatican says China violated agreement on bishops

