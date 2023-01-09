Advertisement
Jan. 9, 2023 / 2:33 AM

Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police

By Darryl Coote
Police have been searching for Ana Walshe, 39 since she was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen early Jan. 1. Photo courtesy of Cohasset Police Department/Release
Photo courtesy of Cohasset Police Department/Release

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts said officers arrested a man on accusations of misleading their investigation into the disappearance of his wife.

Police have been searching for Ana Walshe, 39, who was last seen shortly after midnight New Year's Day at her home in Cohasset, a town of fewer than 8,400 people located along Massachusetts' east coast south of Boston.

The Cohasset Police Department said in a statement its officers and those from the Massachusetts State Police arrested Ana Walshe's husband, Brian Walshe, on Sunday. He's been charged with misleading a police investigation.

Specifics of the charges were not released, but the department said that during the course of its investigation into the disappearance of Ana Walshe that "police developed probable cause to believe that her husband ... had committed the crime of misleading police investigators."

The 46-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in a Quincy district courtroom.

The arrest was made a day after the Cohasset Police Department announced that it had concluded a two-day ground search for Ana Walshe and evidence of her disappearance near the house in which she lives with her husband and their three young sons.

Twenty troops, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations and three K9 teams as well as a state police air wing were deployed to search wooded areas near their Cohasset home, police said, adding bodies of water were also searched.

"The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it," it said.

Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes also flew to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to follow up on leads and interview those close to Ana Walshe, who travels weekly to the nation's capital where she works as a real estate executive for a property management company, police chief William Quigley told the Cohasset Anchor.

Quigley told reporters during a Friday press conference that they have nothing "to support anything suspicions or criminal" about her disappearance.

Ana Walshe was last seen between 4-5 a.m. Jan. 1, and was reported missing to police on Wednesday simultaneously by her D.C. employer and her husband, he said.

Quigley explained that she was to take a rideshare vehicle that morning from her home to Logan airport to catch a plane for D.C., but that they have yet to confirm if she actually boarded the rideshare, though he confirmed that she did not board the plane.

The police chief did not say who was the last person to see Ana Walshe other than stating it was a family member, but he said her husband was asleep when she left.

