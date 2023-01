First Lady Jill Biden will have an outpatient procedure to remove a small lesion from her face at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center next Wednesday. Fie Photo by Oliver Contreras/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to have a small lesion removed from her face next Wednesday, according to the president's physician. "During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended it be removed," stated a memo from Dr. Kevin O'Connor. Advertisement

"On Wednesday, January 11th, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the First Lady will undergo a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue," the memo stated.

Mohs micrographic surgery uses microscopic guidance to target cancer cells while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. The procedure is named after Frederic E. Mohs, a surgeon who created the technique in 1938. In the procedure, thin slices of the lesion are removed and examined for traces of cancer. The procedure continues until cancer is no longer detected at the lesion.

Doctors at Walter Reed removed a sharp object from Jill Biden's foot in 2021.