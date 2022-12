1/5

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greets patients and families during their holiday visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday, ahead of the Christmas holiday. Dr. Biden read Ezra Jack Keats' "The Snowy Day" before the Bidens visited with children and their families in the cardiac intensive care unit, according to CNN.

"Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book," she said after reading, as Biden deadpanned, "It's my job."

Biden also encouraged the parents at the hospital to stay strong, referencing his own family's experience.

"To all you parents, be strong. We spent a lot of time in children's hospitals with patients too, It's going to be OK," Biden said.

According to the White House, President Biden's visit last year marked the first time a sitting president made a holiday visit to Children's National.

His visit to the hospital comes as much of the nation, including Washington, is dealing with a crippling winter storm that has halted travel across the country.