Vehicular accident in Montana leaves 13 bison dead, police say

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A traffic accident near West Yellowstone in Montana killed 13 bison, Police Chief Mike Gavagan said.

One semi-truck and two other vehicles were involved in the accident, and some of the bison had to be euthanized due to their injuries, authorities said. No human injuries were reported.

Authorities in West Yellowstone say bison often have to be coaxed off of highways to prevent accidents. The animals pose a major threat to drivers because, unlike many large land mammals, bison do not have reflective retinae in their eyes.

Gavagan said that in the past, the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, a wildlife park in West Yellowstone, has taken in bison that were roaming.