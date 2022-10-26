Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Cowboys help capture loose bison in Texas city

By Ben Hooper

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas enlisted the help of some cowboys to wrangle an escaped bison that fled from a veterinarian's office and went running through a city.

The City of Belton said the bison escaped Tuesday morning from a veterinarian's office near the downtown area of the city.

Advertisement

The city's animal control officer reached out to local cowboys and veterinarians for help capturing the large animal, which made its way to the area around Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.

The animal was repeatedly shot with tranquilizers before the cowboys were able to rope and corral it.

The bison was returned to its owner. City officials said no one was injured during the bison's time on the loose.

Read More

Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe

Latest Headlines

Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Shark takes a bite out of Australian teenager's surf ski
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager participating in a surf ski race escaped injury when a suspected great white shark approached and bit a hole in his surf ski.
Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Jump rope master 'Skipman' earns a second Guinness World Record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Filipino athlete known as "Skipman" broke his second Guinness World Record by completing 3,731 crossovers while jumping rope.
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Reptile catcher chases monitor lizard through Australian cafe
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler shared video of an unusual capture that featured a 3-foot monitor lizard fleeing through a cafe.
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Rings lost during Mardi Gras parade found six years later
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A former high school football star who lost two championship rings during a Mardi Gras parade was reunited with his lost items when they were found by a man using a metal detector six years later.
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ontario man wins his second $734,000 lottery jackpot in 13 months
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario man won a lottery prize worth more than $730,000 -- 13 months after collecting another jackpot of the same size.
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Paignton Zoo in England announced the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at the facility.
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Auto rickshaws take world's highest road to set world record
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two teams participating in an auto rickshaw challenge in India ended up setting a world record for the highest altitude drive for the type of vehicle.
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Carpet python on the loose in Houston neighborhood
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood said they are keeping watch for a large snake caught on camera wandering the area.
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clint Buffington of Utah has found more than 100 messages in bottles across North America and the Caribbean, and now he's on a mission to reunite one particular message with its mysterious senders.
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 4,000 people bounce on trampolines to break world record in Mexico
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mexico City broke a Guinness World Record when 3,935 people participated in a 45-minute trampoline fitness class.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
David Rush earns 250th Guinness World Records title by blowing pea
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Message in a bottle hunter Clint Buffington uncorks a mystery
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
Many Americans lied about COVID-19 risk during pandemic, study shows
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement