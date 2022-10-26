Cowboys help capture loose bison in Texas city

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas enlisted the help of some cowboys to wrangle an escaped bison that fled from a veterinarian's office and went running through a city.

The City of Belton said the bison escaped Tuesday morning from a veterinarian's office near the downtown area of the city.

The city's animal control officer reached out to local cowboys and veterinarians for help capturing the large animal, which made its way to the area around Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.

The animal was repeatedly shot with tranquilizers before the cowboys were able to rope and corral it.

The bison was returned to its owner. City officials said no one was injured during the bison's time on the loose.