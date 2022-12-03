Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2022 / 8:45 PM

Trump calls for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution in Truth Social post

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania at the "Save America" rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Pennsylvania on Nov. 5. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/27cb3d93a7931c0b488eb8b9639544da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania at the "Save America" rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Pennsylvania on Nov. 5. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the "termination" of U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," while falsely claiming that tech companies and Democrats conspired to "throw the presidential election results" in 2020.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform.

Advertisement

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

It was not immediately clear which articles of the U.S. Constitution that Trump took issue with in his comments, or if he was calling for the termination of the entirety of the nation's bylaws.

RELATED Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents

Trump's comments came after internal Twitter emails were released to Substack writer Matt Taibbi showing the company's decision-making process over New York Post story about material found on a laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Taibbi, a longtime critic of online censorship, in a thread posted to Twitter on Friday portrayed the company's actions at as "extraordinary steps to suppress the story" of Hunter Biden's laptop and alleged that Democrats had imbalanced access to Twitter tools request that tweets and accounts be deleted.

Elon Musk, who recently bought the social media company, had teased the release of the emails on his personal account on Friday.

RELATED South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe

"What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5 p.m. ET!" Musk had said in advance of Taibbi's thread.

Trump's comments alluded to that alleged "revelation" that the Democratic party had worked closely with Twitter while once again claiming that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread voter fraud.

The former president, who recently announced his third presidential bid, expressed support for rioters during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a video played during a fundraiser, CNN reported.

RELATED Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Trump also faces backlash for having the white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, an admirer of fascists such as Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort that was also attended by rapper Kanye West - who has recently made numerous anti-Semitic remarks.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Four people remained hospitalized Saturday, including one with critical injuries, after a transit bus crashed into more than a dozen vehicles in a California shopping center parking lot.
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A key panel of the Democratic National Committee has voted to change the lineup of states voting in presidential primary elections as part of an effort to increase the diversity of the early primary electorate.
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has publicly unveiled the new B-21 Raider, the Pentagon's first new long-range strike bomber since the Cold War and touted as the "backbone" of a modernized bomber fleet.
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old North Texas girl has been found near her home and a delivery driver stands charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death, sheriff's officials say.
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A jury began deliberations on Friday in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles.
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Leon Black, a trustee and former board chair of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has been accused of raping a woman at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in a new lawsuit.
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, ended their three-day trip to the United States on Friday by handing out The Earthshot Prize to five recipients in Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement