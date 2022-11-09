Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify in Georgia election investigation

By Simon Druker
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich must testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia before the end of the month, a judge in Virginia ruled on Wednesday. File Pool photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bd7b604dd1fe0e9b3ce0cd2127448ee5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich must testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia before the end of the month, a judge in Virginia ruled on Wednesday. File Pool photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich must testify in front of a special grand jury in Georgia before the end of the month, a judge in Virginia ruled Wednesday.

Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Robert Smith sided with prosecutors in compelling Gingrich to testify in front of the special grand jury in Atlanta, which is investigating possible interference by then-president Donald Trump and others in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Advertisement

Gingrich has repeatedly attempted to avoid testifying in the probe, which was launched last year by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis is looking to question Gingrich about contact he had with Trump's campaign in 2020, when Gingrich is accused of pushing for television ads to promote "the false narrative that election workers had smuggled suitcases containing fake ballots" into a location where ballots were being counted.

RELATED Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff

Smith ruled Gingrich must appear in front of the grand jury before Nov. 29. The judge rejected the former speaker's argument that the appearance in Atlanta was "not necessary and would impose an undue hardship."

Advertisement

In court filings, Willis has called Gingrich a "necessary and material witness for the investigation."

Gingrich, 79, did not comment when leaving the courthouse in Fairfax, Va.

RELATED Georgia's Kemp, Texas' Abbott win re-election in governors' races

Attorney John Burlingame said his client would likely appeal the decision.

Gingrich has already agreed to be interviewed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. That interview is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Burlingame argued the upcoming appearance should spare Gingrich from the separate probe in Georgia, an assertion the judge disagreed with.

RELATED U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania

"I think I have to read the statute as written," Smith told the court in his ruling on Wednesday.

Smith's ruling comes just days after the Supreme Court rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., to block a grand jury subpoena for testimony in front of the same grand jury.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post Graham was among the notable Republicans to pressure him to toss out mail-in ballots in an attempt to overturn the election results. Graham asked the Supreme Court to intervene, arguing his conversation with Raffensperger was protected speech or debate.

Another high-profile member of Trump's inner circle, former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also attempted to block a subpoena and avoid testifying in the Georgia investigation. But the 78-year-old was eventually compelled to appear in August.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole nears
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Evacuations, shutdowns underway in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole nears
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The east coast of Florida is preparing for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, expected to be at hurricane strength when it reaches the state late Wednesday.
U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. rail union extends cooling off period, continues talks to avoid strike
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The railroad union Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees-IBT announced Wednesday it is extending talks to Dec. 9 in an effort to avert a possibly catastrophic U.S. freight rail strike.
Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wisconsin re-elects Sen. Ron Johnson; Georgia Senate race heads to runoff
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Republican Ron Johnson was re-elected to his Wisconsin Senate seat and a Georgia race was sent to a runoff as vote counting continued in Nevada and Arizona to determine which party would win control.
An EV ballot measure in California seems headed for defeat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
An EV ballot measure in California seems headed for defeat
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- California's governor, a Democrat, sided against what would normally be seen as a key issue for Democrats -- more electric vehicles.
Army Corps of Engineers: No evidence of dangerous radiation at Missouri school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Army Corps of Engineers: No evidence of dangerous radiation at Missouri school
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it found no evidence of dangerous radiation levels at a Missouri elementary school that had been shut down after an independent study showed problems.
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Voters in three states enshrine constitutional abortion protections
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Voters in Michigan, California and Vermont on Tuesday, enshrined abortion protections in their states' constitutions in Tuesday's midterm elections.
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided.
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Energy Department sees wholesale natural gas prices at about twice the level they were last year.
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facebook parent company Meta to lay off 11,000 employees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be laying off 11,000 employees, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
U.S. Senate control down to four races; Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking psychedelic toads
Sean Penn lends Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Sean Penn lends Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement