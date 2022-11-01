Trending
Nov. 1, 2022 / 4:25 PM

Supreme Court dismisses Lindsey Graham's bid to block Georgia grand jury testimony

By Joe Fisher
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a R-S.C., will testify before a grand jury in Georgia after the Supreme Court refused to block the subpoena ordering his testimony. File photo by Ting Shen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/05007d9fef602356eb5dfff9d5b64d90/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block a grand jury subpoena for testimony in an investigation into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post Graham was among the notable Republicans to pressure him to toss out mail-in ballots in an attempt to overturn the election results. Graham asked the Supreme Court to intervene, arguing his conversation with Raffensperger was protected speech or debate.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas shielded Graham from testifying last week. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis then penned a response to Graham's request, noting it was crucial to hear his testimony.

"While the harm to the public's interest in the timely and effective resolution of this investigation would be certain, Senator Graham faces no danger of harm should a stay be denied," the response said.

RELATED Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe

Lower courts, such as the District of Northern Georgia's 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled Graham must testify and the questioning of the senator must be kept specifically to his efforts to persuade Raffensperger on the election results. Willis assured the questions being prepared for Graham are being assembled with this understanding.

The Supreme Court agreed with the lower courts' decisions, which recognize Graham's legislative activities are protected. It issued an order Tuesday, stating "a stay or injunction is not necessary to safeguard the Senator's Speech or Debate Clause immunity," which clears a path to Graham testifying before a grand jury.

The order was not signed by any of the justices. Graham is currently scheduled to testify on Nov. 17.

RELATED Justice Thomas temporarily shields Lindsey Graham from testifying in election probe

RELATED Appeals court rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in 2020 election probe

