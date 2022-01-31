Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally

By Don Jacobson
Former President Donald Trump speaks on Saturday at a rally in Conroe, Texas. Photo by Michael Wyke/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta's top prosecutor who's probing possible election interference by former President Donald Trump in Georgia says she's requested enhanced security from the FBI after remarks that Trump made at a rally over the weekend.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to J.C. Hacker, the head of the FBI's Atlanta field office, asking him to carry out a risk assessment of the county courthouse and nearby government buildings after Trump urged supporters to target her for large-scale protests, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WXIA-TV reported.

"We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," she told Hacker.

Willis is leading one of several state-level investigations of the former president, including probes conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.

Trump's conduct relating to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack is also being examined by a House select subcommittee chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

RELATED Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected

Last week, the Superior Court of Fulton County granted Willis' request for a special grand jury in her investigation.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump broke Georgia election law, specifically over audio of a phone call in which Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the state's certified results of the 2020 presidential election.

In her letter to the FBI, Willis quoted Trump at a rally in Texas Saturday in which he decried the multiple investigations as "prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level."

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for Donald Trump in 7 states

"lf these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt," he said at the event.

"These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They're racist and they're very sick," Trump added, apparently in a reference to the fact that Willis, James, Bragg and Thompson are all Black.

"My staff and I will not be influenced or intimidated by anyone as this investigation moves forward," Willis wrote in her letter to the FBI.

RELATED Mich. state secretary gives Jan. 6 panel info on plot to overturn election

"I have an obligation to ensure that those who work in and visit the Fulton County Courthouse, the adjoining Fulton County Government Center and surrounding areas are safe."

At the rally Saturday, Trump also declared he would issue presidential pardons for all the people who are being prosecuted over the Jan. 6 attack if he's re-elected in 2024.

