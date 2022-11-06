Advertisement
Nov. 6, 2022

Sen. Scott claims GOP will win Senate as Rep. Maloney says Democrats will keep House

By Adam Schrader
Sen. Rick Scott, R-FL, speaks during a press conference after weekly caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in May. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dc3829a3e18ccfe779525fa48d84107b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the political landscape as the campaign season heats up into Tuesday's midterm election, with Sen. Rick Scott claiming the GOP will win control of the Senate and Rep. Sean Maloney of New York saying that Democrats will keep the House.

"I think we're going to have a great night," Scott, R-Fla., said in an interview Sunday with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press.

Scott said that Republicans, who currently have 50 senators, will win at least two more seats during the election on Tuesday including in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"We have great candidates. People are showing up to vote. There's no energy on the Democrat side," Scott said, adding that voters are concerned about President Joe Biden's "agenda."

"People don't like high inflation, high crime, open borders, fentanyl. That's what we're talking about."

Scott predicted that Republican candidates Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Tedd Budd in North Carolina, Herschel Walker in Georgia and Adam Laxalt in Nevada will win their respective elections and that the GOP "has a shot" at also taking seats in Arizona with Blake Masters, New Hampshire with Don Bolduc, Washington with Tiffany Smiley and Colorado with Joe O'Dea.

The senator also left open the possibility that he will run for Senate majority leader if Republicans gain control of the upper house on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maloney told Chuck Todd during his interview with Meet the Press that Democrats are "going to hold this majority."

"We're going to defend our mainstream democratic values against the threats to our democracy. We're going to protect women's reproductive freedom and voting rights. We're going to give you cheaper prices for gas and groceries, health care, and housing," Maloney said.

"And we're going to give you safer streets by funding good local policing with accountability but also doing something about gun violence."

When pressed by Todd about the polling data showing that Democrats will face challenges on Tuesday, Maloney noted that the poll results were "basically tied" with the numbers in 2018.

"I think this race is razor close, and I think everybody who cares about the extremism in this MAGA movement, the racism, the anti-Semitism, the violence needs to get out and vote," Maloney said.

Maloney predicted that the first thing Republicans will do if they gain control of Congress is to support a national abortion ban, which Biden has already said he would veto.

John Fetterman, a Democrat running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, criticized Republican candidate Mehmet Oz for campaigning with former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday.

"He wants to try to portray himself now a moderate," Fetterman said in Harrisburg on Sunday, according to CNN. "There's no moderating, no moderate, if you're willing to, to share a stage with somebody like Doug Mastriano."

Fetterman had shared the stage on Saturday with Biden as well as former President Barack Obama and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

"Our team is 100% sedition free, and of course no one on the stage, in our stages, ever supported pardoning all of the Jan. 6 kind of insurrectionists," Fetterman said.

"We also support on our stage that the choice of abortion belongs only to women and their doctor."

Meanwhile, in Florida, Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis were scheduled to hold dueling rallies in the state with the former president stumping for Sen. Marco Rubio, who he previously nicknamed "Little Marco," in Miami and the latter for his own reelection in Sun City near St. Petersburg.

Trump on Saturday had hinted that he will run for reelection in 2024 while he hit out at DeSantis while giving him the nickname "DeSanctimonious."

