Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 5, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Obama praises Fetterman's values; Biden, Trump also to campaign in Pa.

By Clyde Hughes & Danielle Haynes
1/7
Former President Barack Obama (L) joins Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman as they wrap up the rally at Schenley Plaza in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh on Saturday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/448ae1d17862a2d56fd2682d20afe976/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Barack Obama (L) joins Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman as they wrap up the rally at Schenley Plaza in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh on Saturday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's values Saturday as he and two other former presidents traveled to the state to campaign for the Democratic candidate and his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz.

Obama took aim at critics who have zeroed in on Fetterman's health months after he had a stroke.

Advertisement

"John's stroke did not change who he is, it didn't change what he cares about, it didn't change his values, his heart, his fight," Obama told the crowd in Pittsburgh. "It doesn't change who he will represent when he gets to the United States Senate. He'll represent you."

Obama also threw jabs at fellow former President Donald Trump for his denial of the 2020 presidential election outcome. Obama took issue with Republican efforts to make voting more difficult, saying that "democracy is on the ballot" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"If you don't get your way, don't throw a tantrum; don't pick up your ball and go home," he said.

Obama, Trump and current President Joe Biden were on tap to spend the final weekend before the midterm elections in Pennsylvania, where the race between Fetterman and Oz could determine control of the Senate over the next four years.

Biden and Obama are scheduled to make a joint appearance in Philadelphia in hopes of boosting the campaign of Fetterman for the Senate. Fetterman at one time appeared to hold a commanding lead over celebrity physician Oz, but a stroke and an aggressive ad campaign by Republicans has put Oz in line for an upset.

RELATED Labor Department: U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October

Trump, whose endorsement of Oz helped push the one-time talk show host just over the hump in the Republican Party primary, will stump for him in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

The Democrat win in Pennsylvania would be a valuable pick-up to stem potential losses in other states as they fight to keep the Senate against strong GOP headwinds. Republicans, who have hammered home the message that the Democrats are the blame for high inflation rates and rising crime, are hoping those messages to victory without exposing the ultra-conservative views of many of its candidates.

Advertisement

For example, economic issues have made Democratic Senate incumbents such as Catherine Masto Cortes in Nevada and Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire for fighting for their political lives with the GOP salivating to pick up in both states. Biden won both states in 2020.

RELATED Early voting tops 33 million ahead of critical 2022 midterms

In fact, the struggles the party in power typically face in midterms have forced Biden to campaign in traditional Democratic strongholds such as New Mexico, California and Illinois before traveling to Pennsylvania.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who was once seen as vulnerable in his re-election fight, appears to have surer footing going into the home stretch against his Democratic rival Mandela Barnes. Ditto, for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., where the latest polling also suggests that he will fend off a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings, despite Democrats pouring big money in the race.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly is trying to win a full six-year term against conservative Blake Masters. Masters' fate may be also be tied to the state governor's race where, Trump-backed Kari Lake, a former television host, is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs in the latest polls.

Advertisement

Read More

Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections

Latest Headlines

Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On Sunday, U.S. residents around the country, except for Arizona and Hawaii, will turn their clocks back one hour as daylight saving time comes to its annual end.
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Multiple people were missing Saturday after at least 14 tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, killing one person, officials said.
Trump given more time by Jan. 6 committee to hand over subpoenaed documents
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump given more time by Jan. 6 committee to hand over subpoenaed documents
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was given more time to hand over documents that had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the lawsuits in the lower court.
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday approved a draft rule to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18.
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two Denver firefighters who tried to have a living woman declared dead have been suspended without pay.
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. has announced an additional $400 million to help Ukraine upgrade weapons systems and obtain communications gear and training.
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Part of a Denver highway was closed Friday morning after a 100-vehicle crash caused by overnight snow that made the roadway slippery. The huge pileup closed 6th Avenue in both westbound and eastbound directions.
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a water dispute between the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Oath Keepers leader says Biden presidency 'invalid' in seditious conspiracy trial
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes III testified Friday during his seditious conspiracy criminal trial, defended his right-wing militia. He claimed President Biden's lawful certification as winner was "invalid."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement