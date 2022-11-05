Obama praises Fetterman's values; Biden, Trump also to campaign in Pa.

1/7

Former President Barack Obama (L) joins Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman as they wrap up the rally at Schenley Plaza in the Oakland area of Pittsburgh on Saturday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's values Saturday as he and two other former presidents traveled to the state to campaign for the Democratic candidate and his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz. Obama took aim at critics who have zeroed in on Fetterman's health months after he had a stroke. Advertisement

"John's stroke did not change who he is, it didn't change what he cares about, it didn't change his values, his heart, his fight," Obama told the crowd in Pittsburgh. "It doesn't change who he will represent when he gets to the United States Senate. He'll represent you."

Obama also threw jabs at fellow former President Donald Trump for his denial of the 2020 presidential election outcome. Obama took issue with Republican efforts to make voting more difficult, saying that "democracy is on the ballot" on Tuesday.

"If you don't get your way, don't throw a tantrum; don't pick up your ball and go home," he said.

Obama, Trump and current President Joe Biden were on tap to spend the final weekend before the midterm elections in Pennsylvania, where the race between Fetterman and Oz could determine control of the Senate over the next four years.

Biden and Obama are scheduled to make a joint appearance in Philadelphia in hopes of boosting the campaign of Fetterman for the Senate. Fetterman at one time appeared to hold a commanding lead over celebrity physician Oz, but a stroke and an aggressive ad campaign by Republicans has put Oz in line for an upset.

Trump, whose endorsement of Oz helped push the one-time talk show host just over the hump in the Republican Party primary, will stump for him in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

The Democrat win in Pennsylvania would be a valuable pick-up to stem potential losses in other states as they fight to keep the Senate against strong GOP headwinds. Republicans, who have hammered home the message that the Democrats are the blame for high inflation rates and rising crime, are hoping those messages to victory without exposing the ultra-conservative views of many of its candidates.

For example, economic issues have made Democratic Senate incumbents such as Catherine Masto Cortes in Nevada and Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire for fighting for their political lives with the GOP salivating to pick up in both states. Biden won both states in 2020.

In fact, the struggles the party in power typically face in midterms have forced Biden to campaign in traditional Democratic strongholds such as New Mexico, California and Illinois before traveling to Pennsylvania.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who was once seen as vulnerable in his re-election fight, appears to have surer footing going into the home stretch against his Democratic rival Mandela Barnes. Ditto, for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., where the latest polling also suggests that he will fend off a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings, despite Democrats pouring big money in the race.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly is trying to win a full six-year term against conservative Blake Masters. Masters' fate may be also be tied to the state governor's race where, Trump-backed Kari Lake, a former television host, is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs in the latest polls.

