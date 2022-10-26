Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 12:59 AM

Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack

By Sheri Walsh

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Amazon delivery driver in Missouri, who was apparently mauled by two dogs, was found dead near his truck, according to authorities.

The body of the Amazon worker was found Monday night after neighbors in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs noticed his delivery truck parked, with lights flashing, for several hours in front of a house.

Ray County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the body of the driver in a nearby yard with two dogs, according to KMBC.

"They observed the male had tremendous amount of trauma to his body that would be consistent with canine wounds, like canine bites," said Ray County Sheriff Scott Chiders.

The sheriff said one of the dogs on the property, a mastiff, was aggressive to a deputy who was forced to shoot the dog to protect himself. Both dogs, including a German Shepherd, were shot and killed.

"I made the decision to use exigent circumstances," Chiders said as he defended his decision to shoot the dogs. "I had so many people who were going to be in that yard but I did not want them to be attacked."

"There's a lot of investigation to be done," Chiders said. "People have a right to have dogs that protect them and protect their property. But you have a man just doing his job."

There is no information on the dogs' owner or whether anyone was at home at the time of the suspected attack.

The delivery driver has not been identified. Chiders said the worker was filling in for another Amazon driver on the route. An autopsy will be performed to determine how he died.

"We're deeply saddened by tonight's tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver's loved ones," Amazon said in a statement Monday. "We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."

Latest Headlines

Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A large magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just east of San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey which called the temblor the largest quake to strike the Bay Area in eight years.
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian charged with malware scheme that infected millions worldwide
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has charged a Ukrainian national with operating an international malware scheme that infected millions of computers worldwide.
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Emperor penguin receives 'threatened' species protections
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The emperor penguin will receive new "threatened" protections under the Endangered Species Act as climate change alters the penguins' sea ice habitat, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. markets climb for third consecutive day
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks climbed for a third consecutive day Tuesday, led by a 2.25% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A California elementary school teacher has been arrested after police said she hid a missing teenage boy at her home for nearly two years.
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to interview former Trump adviser Hope Hicks
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former president Donald Trump, is being interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer Scott Peterson was transferred to Mule Creek State Prison after spending 17 years in San Quentin. Peterson was convicted in the murder of his wife and unborn son in 2004.
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
The Gap pulls Ye merchandise from shelves, shuts down e-commerce site
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Gap is pulling all remaining items from its Kanye West clothing line and shutting down its YeezyGap.com e-commerce site, the worldwide clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
President Joe Biden urges vaccine boosters: 'Now is the time'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a renewed effort to urge Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines before the holiday season, while also getting his own booster on Tuesday.
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to eliminate barriers between student load borrowers and debt relief.
