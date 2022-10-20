Biden to speak in Pittsburgh at site of collapsed bridge

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and make a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, as he seeks to make the Democratic Party's pitch ahead of the midterms.
Biden is scheduled to speak at the site of the Fern Hollow bridge at 2:15 p.m. The bridge collapsed on Jan. 28, just hours before Biden previously visited the site to highlight the need for more infrastructure spending.
Thursday's visit is part of a push by the White House to highlight infrastructure spending before the 2022 midterm elections, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
"Federal infrastructure funding is helping states and cities with these projects all across the country," Biden said at an event near the White House on Wednesday.