Biden to speak in Pittsburgh at site of collapsed bridge

President Joe Biden is set to return to the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse on Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and make a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, as he seeks to make the Democratic Party's pitch ahead of the midterms. Biden is scheduled to speak at the site of the Fern Hollow bridge at 2:15 p.m. The bridge collapsed on Jan. 28, just hours before Biden previously visited the site to highlight the need for more infrastructure spending. Advertisement Thursday's visit is part of a push by the White House to highlight infrastructure spending before the 2022 midterm elections, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. "Federal infrastructure funding is helping states and cities with these projects all across the country," Biden said at an event near the White House on Wednesday. RELATED Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races

Nine people in six vehicles were injured when the Fern Hollow bridge collapsed in January ahead of Biden's previous visit.

Acting Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said first responders worked quickly to reach everyone on the bridge and evacuate them safely.They used ropes to rappel under the bridge to make sure no one was trapped, Jones said.

A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation found the Fern Hollow Bridge had been on officials' radar for decades as a potential hazard. State inspectors' reports obtained by the paper show officials highlighted the dangers that the bridge's deterioration posed to the 14,000 cars that crossed its span daily.

"The president will highlight how this bridge is symbolic of many other bridges and infrastructure across the country in need of repair, and the impact that his administration's historic investments through the bipartisan infrastructure law are having across the nation," according to a written statement by a White House official.

After his speech in Pittsburgh, Biden will fly to Philadelphia for a fundraiser for Senate Democratic candidate John Fetterman.