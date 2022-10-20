Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Biden to speak in Pittsburgh at site of collapsed bridge

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
President Joe Biden is set to return to the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse on Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4385d56d5c08fd86a4c6b5c4f4091fb4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden is set to return to the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse on Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday and make a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, as he seeks to make the Democratic Party's pitch ahead of the midterms.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the site of the Fern Hollow bridge at 2:15 p.m. The bridge collapsed on Jan. 28, just hours before Biden previously visited the site to highlight the need for more infrastructure spending.

Advertisement

Thursday's visit is part of a push by the White House to highlight infrastructure spending before the 2022 midterm elections, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"Federal infrastructure funding is helping states and cities with these projects all across the country," Biden said at an event near the White House on Wednesday.

RELATED Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races

Nine people in six vehicles were injured when the Fern Hollow bridge collapsed in January ahead of Biden's previous visit.

Acting Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said first responders worked quickly to reach everyone on the bridge and evacuate them safely.They used ropes to rappel under the bridge to make sure no one was trapped, Jones said.

Advertisement

A Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation found the Fern Hollow Bridge had been on officials' radar for decades as a potential hazard. State inspectors' reports obtained by the paper show officials highlighted the dangers that the bridge's deterioration posed to the 14,000 cars that crossed its span daily.

RELATED Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

"The president will highlight how this bridge is symbolic of many other bridges and infrastructure across the country in need of repair, and the impact that his administration's historic investments through the bipartisan infrastructure law are having across the nation," according to a written statement by a White House official.

After his speech in Pittsburgh, Biden will fly to Philadelphia for a fundraiser for Senate Democratic candidate John Fetterman.

RELATED Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut

Latest Headlines

Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Indonesia has banned the sales all syrup and liquid medication after 99 children died due to acute kidney injuries this year.
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- American Airlines is phasing out its premium first-class cabins amid declining demand, the company said during a call with its investors Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Thursday executed Benjamin Cole for killing his 9-month-old daughter.
30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose just 0.02 percentage point this week and is averaging 6.94%, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates continue to lower housing market demand, observers said.
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Higher education enrollment in the United States dropped this fall for the third straight year, but the decline slowed to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Student Clearing House Research Center.
Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ahead of November's looming midterm elections, Democrats face several tightly contested Senate races as they seek to fulfill a pledge by President Joe Biden to codify abortion rights on a national level.
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A pilot was forced to eject from an F-35 combat jet moments before the plane crashed on a runway at Utah's Hill Air Force Base Wednesday night, according to the military.
Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student loan forgiveness program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin group promoting taxpayer rights asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to block President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program as appeals circulate through the legal process.
Capitol Police arrest man on gun charges following search of 'suspicious' van
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Capitol Police arrest man on gun charges following search of 'suspicious' van
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested and charged an 80-year-old Georgia man after finding several firearms in his van that was illegally parked on Capital grounds.
Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Pennsylvania inmate on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement