Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning, hours before President Joe Biden was set to travel to the city to talk about the new infrastructure law and other issues. The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood near Frick Park collapsed about 6 a.m. EST. There were several vehicles and a bus on the bridge but no reports of serious injuries. Advertisement

Biden is expected to address the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill during a visit to Carnegie Mellon University. While on campus, he will visit the Mill 19 research and development center.

Mill 19 targets the use of robotics and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who will be with Biden during his trip, has said such fields are important to the local Pittsburgh economy.

The president is also expected to talk about efforts to overcome supply chain issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and ramping up the nation's manufacturing sector.

"While he's visiting Pittsburgh, he's going to talk about our continued plans to out-innovate, out-build and outcompete the world with the sort of competitiveness legislation that he has long championed," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday about Biden's trip.

"He'll be talking about how far we've come in getting our economy moving again, making more right here in America, and ensuring all workers benefit."