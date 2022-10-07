Trending
Oct. 7, 2022 / 2:24 PM

RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'

By Doug Cunningham
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel opens the convention on Aug. 24, 2020. The RNC and Arizona GOP have sued Maricopa County officials for not having equal numbers of GOP and Democrat poll workers. GOP Maricopa County Chair Bill Gates said it's an absurd political stunt since Republicans outnumber Democrats on the board 4-1. Pool Photo by Chris Carlson/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9bb5e17213389af73f8fb3d0a78b11e3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.

The suit claims that central count boards in the county have unequal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. It also alleges Maricopa County has not fully complied with records requests about poll workers.

"Poll workers staffing voting centers in Maricopa County in the August 2, 2022, primary election consisted in the aggregate of 857 Democrats and 712 Republicans," the lawsuit said. "At least eleven voting centers operated in Maricopa County during the August 2, 2022, primary election lacked even a single Republican poll worker."

Republican Maricopa County Board Chair Bill Gates called the lawsuit's allegations an absurd political stunt. The county board consists of four Republicans and one Democrat.

"The idea that a Republican Recorder and four Republican board members would try to keep Republicans out of elections is absurd," Gates said in a statement. "Maricopa County's temporary election worker hiring practices ensure bipartisan representation throughout the election process and follow requirements established in the state law and Elections Procedures Manual."

Gates said the records request noted in the lawsuit was made "a mere three business days ago."

RNC Chair Rona McDaniel tweeted this week that Arizona Republicans are being shut out of the poll workers process.

"This is a lie," Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said. "Ronna Romney McDaniel is wasting GOP donor money &, more importantly @MaricopaCounty resources & tax dollars on a PR stunt thats using AZ's court system as a political playground ... I'm sick of grifters attacking AZ."

The suit asks the court to compel Maricopa County to produce the records sought by the Arizona GOP and RNC and to compel Maricopa County to make or maintain "necessary records."

