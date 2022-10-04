Trending
Oct. 4, 2022 / 11:10 AM

Biden to address abortion access 100 days after Supreme Court ruling

By Simon Druker
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline new steps on Tuesday to safeguard legal access to abortion, when his task force dedicated to protecting reproductive healthcare meets for the second time, 100 days after the Supreme Court overturned its opinion in Roe vs. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationwide. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to outline new steps on Tuesday to safeguard legal access to abortion, when his task force dedicated to protecting reproductive healthcare meets for the second time.

Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will deliver the update at the White House at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, which also marks 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 opinion in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta chairs the Reproductive Rights Task Force, which has the mission to monitor state and local bans on abortion for overreach.

Abortion bans have now taken effect in more than 12 states since the ruling. Almost 30 million women of reproductive age live in one of those jurisdictions, according to a White House report Biden and Harris are expected to highlight on Tuesday.

RELATED Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket

The two are also expected to announce that the Department of Health and Human Services will release $6 million in grant funding to expand access to reproductive health services, the Washington Post reports.

"As the President has repeatedly said, the only way to fully protect women's access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including abortion, is for Congress to pass a law codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade," states a copy of the report, drafted by White House Gender Policy Council director Jennifer Klein and obtained by the Washington Post.

"Republicans in Congress have blocked that -- and Republican elected officials at the state and national level have taken extreme steps to block women's access to health care."

RELATED Supreme Court begins new term filled with high-profile cases

The Department of Education is also expected to reiterate to colleges and universities their Title IX requirements to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, including pregnancy termination.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are also expected to attend Tuesday's briefing, as the administration attempts to build voter support ahead of November's midterm elections.

Biden signed an executive order in August, aimed at making it easier for women to cross state lines to secure an abortion.

RELATED Superintendent: Hackers failed to get widespread sensitive school info in Los Angeles

The president signed a previous order in July, with the goal of protecting the right to abortion drugs and emergency contraception.

