Biden to sign order protecting access to abortions, other reproductive healthcare

Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Facing pressure from fellow Democrats and a large portion of the American public, President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Friday to protect access to abortion and mitigate the effect of the Supreme Court´s controversial ruling. The White House announced the order and said it is intended to build on the actions that Biden´s administration "has already taken to defend reproductive rights." Advertisement

The order is a direct response to the high court ruling last month to overturn the landmark abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade as it related to a Mississippi case. The highly divisive decision allows states to entirely ban abortions.

"Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court issued a decision ... and eliminated a woman's constitutional right to choose," the White House said in a statement. "This decision expressly took away a right from the American people that it had recognized for nearly 50 years -- a woman's right to make her own reproductive health care decisions, free from government interference."

Since the ruling, congressional Republicans have blocked an effort to codify legalized abortion in federal law and Democrats are under mounting pressure to act to protect access to abortions. A number of states have already moved to ban the procedure outright.

Biden will detail his executive order and speak on the issue from the White House at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

"President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman's right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law," the White House added. "Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.

"Today, President Biden will sign an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services. This executive order builds on the actions his administration has already taken to defend reproductive rights."

The order aims to provide safeguards for reproductive healthcare services, including abortion and contraception, and protect privacy for patients. Officials said it will also promote safety and security for patients, providers and clinics and coordinate efforts to protect reproductive rights.

Biden's order will also establish an interagency task force that will include U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The task force will coordinate policymaking and program development.

The White House said the Justice Department will also provide assistance to states and afford legal protections for out-of-state patients and providers who offer access to abortions.