Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Biden to sign order protecting access to abortions, other reproductive healthcare

By Clyde Hughes
Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Facing pressure from fellow Democrats and a large portion of the American public, President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Friday to protect access to abortion and mitigate the effect of the Supreme Court´s controversial ruling.

The White House announced the order and said it is intended to build on the actions that Biden´s administration "has already taken to defend reproductive rights."

Advertisement

The order is a direct response to the high court ruling last month to overturn the landmark abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade as it related to a Mississippi case. The highly divisive decision allows states to entirely ban abortions.

"Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court issued a decision ... and eliminated a woman's constitutional right to choose," the White House said in a statement. "This decision expressly took away a right from the American people that it had recognized for nearly 50 years -- a woman's right to make her own reproductive health care decisions, free from government interference."

RELATED European Parliament votes to include abortion rights in EU Charter

Since the ruling, congressional Republicans have blocked an effort to codify legalized abortion in federal law and Democrats are under mounting pressure to act to protect access to abortions. A number of states have already moved to ban the procedure outright.

Advertisement

Biden will detail his executive order and speak on the issue from the White House at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

"President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman's right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law," the White House added. "Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.

RELATED North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access

"Today, President Biden will sign an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services. This executive order builds on the actions his administration has already taken to defend reproductive rights."

The order aims to provide safeguards for reproductive healthcare services, including abortion and contraception, and protect privacy for patients. Officials said it will also promote safety and security for patients, providers and clinics and coordinate efforts to protect reproductive rights.

Biden's order will also establish an interagency task force that will include U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The task force will coordinate policymaking and program development.

RELATED Biden praises American Rescue Plan for restoring 'dignified retirement'

The White House said the Justice Department will also provide assistance to states and afford legal protections for out-of-state patients and providers who offer access to abortions.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges 2 DHS employees with aiding Chinese espionage campaign
July 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has charged two men connected to the Department of Homeland Security for their involvement in a scheme organized by Beijing to spy on and harass pro-democracy activists in the United Stat
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
July 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will begin producing its own insulin in an effort to reduce the cost of the life-saving medication.
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
July 7 (UPI) -- The FCC on Thursday said it has ordered major voice carriers to stop delivering robocalls seeking personal information from consumers by claiming their auto insurance or warranty has expired.
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
July 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Haitian gang member in connection with the armed kidnapping of 17 missionaries in the Caribbean country last fall.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020.
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
July 7 (UPI) -- GameStop on Thursday fired CFO Michael Recupero while also announcing a wave of layoffs in an internal memo to employees.
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
July 7 (UPI) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Officer who killed Tamir Rice resigns days after being hired on new force
July 7 (UPI) -- The former Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 resigned from a new position at a police force in Pennsylvania on Thursday after receiving backlash over his hiring.
Secret Service Director James Murray announces retirement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Secret Service Director James Murray announces retirement
July 7 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director James Murray announced Thursday that he will retire from his post after 27 years with the agency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech; suspect arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement