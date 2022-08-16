Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Biden to sign landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, deliver key win for Democrats

By A.L. Lee
Biden to sign landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, deliver key win for Democrats
President Joe Biden is seen at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland last Wednesday before traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. He will return to Washington on Tuesday to sign the Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will return to Washington and sign the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, a suite of legislation that pours billions into fighting climate change and enhancing healthcare and taking steps to mitigate rising prices in the United States.

After months of difficult negotiations in Congress that at one point nearly derailed his economic agenda, Biden will put his signature on perhaps the greatest single legislative victory of his presidency.

The $740 billion IRA is the United States' largest-ever investment in climate and energy programs and would be paid for with new taxes, mostly on corporations and the wealthy. Part of the package are reforms that aim to significantly cut greenhouse gases by the end of the decade.

Biden, who's been on vacation in South Carolina, will return to the White House and sign the bill in a ceremony in the State Dining Room at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The Inflation Reduction Act -- which passed the Senate by a vote of 51-50 and the House by 220-207 -- delivers a major legislative achievement for Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections, not to mention a solid talking point for Biden.

The White House said the president will travel across the country in the coming days to sell the IRA to the American people. Then, he will host a party at the White House to celebrate the accomplishment on Sept. 6.

In addition to making key climate investments, the bill would also for the first time allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and keep healthcare subsidies from expiring for three years.

RELATED Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'

The White House said that other measures in the bill directly focus on helping the middle class. Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes will see their insulin costs capped at $35 a month and homeowners can earn up to $14,000 in tax rebates by purchasing energy efficient home appliances, and $7,500 in tax credits for buying a new electric vehicle.

"This historic bill will lower the cost of energy, prescription drugs, and other healthcare for American families, combat the climate crisis, reduce the deficit, and make the largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes," the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

The final version of the IRA was pared down from Biden's initial $3.5 trillion proposal to appease two key Democratic holdouts in a Senate where Democrats can't afford to lose one vote due to the lack of any Republican support.

RELATED Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Sinema of Arizona both agreed to support the bill after months of haggling that led to major proposals being cut or remolded into the newer bill. Manchin, in fact, opposed the bill at first but changed his mind and came on board because he said he found that it would target $300 billion in deficit reduction.

The bill, which puts more focus on frequent natural disasters and increasing global warming, would provide federal dollars to companies that invest in solar and wind power and help transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels. It also lays out a reduction in greenhouse gases in the United States by 40% by the end of the 2020s.

After signing the bill on Tuesday, the president and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Delaware.

RELATED Experts say climate change running up economic costs by the billions

House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk

