Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Senate 'vote-a-rama' continues after Inflation Reduction Act advances

By Adam Schrader
Senate 'vote-a-rama' continues after Inflation Reduction Act advances
Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, participates in a procedural vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. He voted no on the measure. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate continued its "vote-a-rama" overnight into Sunday morning on amendments to a bill that tackles health care and taxes and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history.

The $740 billion bill includes $433 billion in new spending on investments into green energy and the reduction of greenhouse gases and would give Medicare the ability to negotiate the prices for prescription drugs.

Advertisement

The marathon voting began just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday after Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote along unanimous party lines to advance the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill received backing from centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer led the party to deals earning their cooperation while removing a provision that targeted closing a tax loophole for hedge fund managers.

RELATED Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech

Senate Republicans proposed a slurry of amendments to the bill overnight and are expected to force votes on amendments to the bill for at least a few more hours ahead of a final vote -- which is also expected to pass along party lines.

Advertisement

Democrats could pass the package through the Senate on Sunday with a simple majority in a budget process known as reconciliation that allows them to avoid a Republican filibuster.

In the reconciliation process, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough must decide whether the bill's provisions meet strict budget rules. MacDonough on Saturday gave approval of the bill's climate provisions and most of its plans targeting drug pricing.

RELATED Senate adances Inflation Reduction Act in procedural vote

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Saturday that the bill "remains largely intact" after undergoing the parliamentarian's review.

"The bill, when passed, will meet all of our goals - fighting climate change, lowering health care costs, closing tax loopholes abused by the wealthy and reducing the deficit," Schumer said.

However, Democrats also rejected proposals from Sen. Bernie Sanders to insert provisions that would expand Medicare.

RELATED Dems' $740 billion climate and tax bill expected to pass Senate after Sinema approves

After the final vote, the bill would then need to be approved by the House, which is expected to take up the legislation Friday, before it can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Latest Headlines

Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas jury says Alex Jones must pay $45.2M to Sandy Hook parents
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was penalized Friday by a Texas jury which said he must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis.
Biden tests negative again, ends isolation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden tests negative again, ends isolation
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden ends his isolation Sunday after taking negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back days, his physician announced in a letter Sunday.
Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "played right into" China's hands by visiting Taiwan this week in a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday won an unofficial straw poll among attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference Texas for who should be picked as the party's 2024 presidential nominee.
California's McKinney Fire reaches 30% containment, has destroyed 87 homes
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire reaches 30% containment, has destroyed 87 homes
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Crews have reached 30% containment of the massive McKinney Fire that has destroyed more than 87 homes in northern California since last weekend.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday as he continues to "feel very well" a week after his rebound infection, his physician announced.
Senate advances Inflation Reduction Act in procedural vote
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Senate advances Inflation Reduction Act in procedural vote
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed a procedural vote Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce the federal deficit and lower healthcare costs as well as measures to combat climate change.
Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump stumps in Wisconsin for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin to rally for his preferred candidate in the battleground state's gubernatorial election, Tim Michels.
Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Texas Republican officials at the Conservative Political Action Conference prodded attendees to suit up for a "red wave" in the upcoming November midterm elections.
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Park Service closed down all roads into and out of Death Valley after an "unprecedented" rainfall caused flooding throughout the park and damaged roads.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
Trump comments on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, reiterates election claims in CPAC speech
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
Ohio shooting leaves 4 dead, prompts manhunt for person of interest
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
'Unprecedented' flooding shutters Death Valley National Park
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
Trump wins CPAC straw poll as mock Jan. 6 jail cell causes stir at conference
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
Russian forces amass in southern Ukraine, renew concerns of 'new phase' in invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement