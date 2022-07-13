Survivors of mass shootings push for 'real change' in rally at U.S. Capitol

Families and survivors of mass shootings demonstrate outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Wednesday in a March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Families and survivors impacted by recent mass shootings across the country marched in Washington, D.C., Wednesday demanding a ban on assault weapons. The group March Fourth, founded by survivors of the Highland Park, Ill., shooting on July 4, organized the peaceful march to the U.S. Capitol. Demonstrators cried as they walked together in bright orange shirts, in honor of gun violence awareness, chanting "enough is enough." Advertisement

"I was tired of feeling helpless and trapped as an American citizen raising kids who aren't safe in schools, at concerts, at parades," said Kitty Brandtner, who founded March Fourth. "I just wanted to stand together and scream at the top of our lungs and beg for real change."

Family members and survivors of mass shootings, including the attack in Highland Park, where seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade and Uvalde, Texas, where the gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in May, took turns sharing their stories and demanding lawmakers ban assault weapons.

"The majority of Americans don't believe civilians should have access to assault weapons. Why is it so hard to pass legislation on this?" Brandtner said to the crowd.

"If there is one question that should be on the forefront of law enforcement minds, what if the gunman never had access to an assault weapon?" said Kimberly Rubio, whose 10 year-old daughter was killed in the Uvalde shooting.

Organizers of March Fourth said the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law last month by President Joe Biden, does not go far enough. The law requires more in-depth background checks for gun buyers under age 21.

Ashley O'Brien, who works in Highland Park and traveled to Washington with family and friends, said she is not convinced lawmakers are willing to take action.

"It's simpler than they think. Ban assault rifles now. Pass universal background checks," O'Brien said. "It won't solve everything. But it is a big first step that has to happen, and it has to happen before more people need to experience the trauma of a mass shooting."

