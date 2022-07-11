Watch live: Biden recognizes signing of Safer Communities Act into law

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs into law S. 2938, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House event on Monday recognizing the signing of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act last month. Spurred by the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and Republicans came together to address gun-related legislation. Biden signed the measure on June 25 after the House and Senate passed the bill with support from both parties. Advertisement

The event will take place at 11 a.m., EDT.

"To implement his comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crime, the Biden administration has taken more executive action to reduce gun violence than any other president's at this point in their administration," the White House said in a statement Monday morning.

"Today, the president is celebrating the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun violence reduction legislation to pass Congress in 30 years."

The $13 billion law includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Advertisement

The White House said the president will build on the law's passage by proposing $32 billion in additional funding to fight crime, including $20.6 billion in discretionary funding for federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement and crime prevention program.

"But there is so much more that can and must be done to save lives," the White House said. "The president will continue to urge Congress to take further legislative action to keep dangerous guns out of dangerous hands, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, strengthening background checks, and enacting safe storage laws."