Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online

Authorities say the shooter opened fire while on a rooftop overlooking a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, which is a suburb of Chicago. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- The man who police believe opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade near Chicago on Monday -- killing several people -- remained in custody on Tuesday and officials are still piecing together the holiday attack. Robert Crimo III was cornered by police in North Chicago late on Monday after a brief pursuit, hours after police say he opened fire on a July 4th parade in Highland Park from a rooftop. At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded. Advertisement

Authorities announced after the arrest that Crimo was a "person of interest" in the case and that he was in custody. They did not specify what led to Crimo and authorities, including the FBI, are still asking for tips and information.

Police told reporters at a news conference late on Monday that Crimo, 22, was responsible for the shooting attack. It was unclear when he could face official charges.

"This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said according to CNN. "Charges have not been approved yet at this time -- and we are a long way from that."

Crimo also went by the name Awake the Rapper and has posted various music across his social platforms. Also found on some of the platforms attributed to him were varying images of violence, including cartoonish drawings depicting gun violence.

Crimo's social profiles have since been deactivated.

CNN reported that Crimo had created music clips with foreboding lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence. One video showed a cartoon animation of a stick-figure shooter in tactical gear carrying out an attack with a rifle.

In another video, the stick-figure character was lying face down on the floor in a pool of blood surrounded by police officers with their guns drawn.

The Chicago Tribune reported that another video included a voice-over that said, "I need to just do it, It is my destiny."

"Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself," the voice-over said. "It is what I've been waiting for in the back of my head, ready to be awakened. It's what I was sent here to do, like a sleepwalker walking steadily with my head held high, like a sleepwalker walking blindly into the night."

NBC News reported that Crimo had his own channel on the message board Discord, where followers praised him after the shooting. The platform was shut down late on Monday. Crimo had previously posted frequent messages there, which included graphic depictions of murder, suicide and death.

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019 but lost to incumbent Mayor Nancy Rotering.