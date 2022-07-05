Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2022 / 7:46 AM

Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Man arrested for Illinois shooting that killed 6 posted violent images online
Authorities say the shooter opened fire while on a rooftop overlooking a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, which is a suburb of Chicago. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- The man who police believe opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade near Chicago on Monday -- killing several people -- remained in custody on Tuesday and officials are still piecing together the holiday attack.

Robert Crimo III was cornered by police in North Chicago late on Monday after a brief pursuit, hours after police say he opened fire on a July 4th parade in Highland Park from a rooftop. At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded.

Advertisement

Authorities announced after the arrest that Crimo was a "person of interest" in the case and that he was in custody. They did not specify what led to Crimo and authorities, including the FBI, are still asking for tips and information.

Police told reporters at a news conference late on Monday that Crimo, 22, was responsible for the shooting attack. It was unclear when he could face official charges.

RELATED 2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia

"This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue," Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said according to CNN. "Charges have not been approved yet at this time -- and we are a long way from that."

Advertisement

Crimo also went by the name Awake the Rapper and has posted various music across his social platforms. Also found on some of the platforms attributed to him were varying images of violence, including cartoonish drawings depicting gun violence.

Crimo's social profiles have since been deactivated.

RELATED Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue

CNN reported that Crimo had created music clips with foreboding lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence. One video showed a cartoon animation of a stick-figure shooter in tactical gear carrying out an attack with a rifle.

In another video, the stick-figure character was lying face down on the floor in a pool of blood surrounded by police officers with their guns drawn.

The Chicago Tribune reported that another video included a voice-over that said, "I need to just do it, It is my destiny."

RELATED Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting

"Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself," the voice-over said. "It is what I've been waiting for in the back of my head, ready to be awakened. It's what I was sent here to do, like a sleepwalker walking steadily with my head held high, like a sleepwalker walking blindly into the night."

NBC News reported that Crimo had his own channel on the message board Discord, where followers praised him after the shooting. The platform was shut down late on Monday. Crimo had previously posted frequent messages there, which included graphic depictions of murder, suicide and death.

Advertisement

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019 but lost to incumbent Mayor Nancy Rotering.

Latest Headlines

Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices slide across U.S. after holiday weekend, call for national boycott
July 5 (UPI) -- The national average was at a peak of $5.01 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. On Tuesday, the average was $4.80 -- a slight decrease from Monday and a decrease of 8 cents over the past week.
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 officers shot during July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia
July 5 (UPI) -- Two police officers were shot and wounded during Fourth of July celebrations in the city of Philadelphia on Monday night, authorities said.
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge rules in favor of drug distributors in West Virginia opioid case
July 5 (UPI) -- A West Virginia federal judge has ruled in favor of three wholesale drug distributors, stating they cannot be held responsible for the opioid crisis affecting communities in the state.
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
July 4 (UPI) -- A man wanted in connection with the slaying of six people at an Independence Day parade north of Chicago on Monday was taken into custody eight hours after the incident, authorities announced.
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden addresses Illinois shooting at July 4 White House barbecue
July 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden condemned the "senseless gun violence" that left six people dead in Illinois ahead of a July 4 barbecue at the White House on Monday.
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday.
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. flight cancelations, delays ease as July 4 holiday wraps up
July 4 (UPI) -- Flight cancelations and delays eased across the United States on Monday as the three-day July 4th holiday weekend came to a conclusion.
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut won in the men's division and Miki Sudo won in the women's division during the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday in front of an estimated crowd of 35,000 people.
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says
July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," the U.S. State Department said Monday.
Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms
July 4 (UPI) -- AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into next weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Illinois police: July 4 parade mass shooting suspect in custody
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement