June 29, 2022 / 11:05 PM

Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in Alabama are searching for Austin Patrick Hall, a 26-year-old man accused of shooting two Bibb County deputies Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Press release

June 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old suspect accused of shooting two deputies Wednesday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect in a Blue Alert as Austin Patrick Hall, stating he is to be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

Hall was last seen near the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area, authorities said, adding that several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are participating in the search.

District Attorney Michael Jackson for Bibb County, which is located just south of Birmingham, told WVTM that two deputies were shot Wednesday afternoon while pursuing Hall who was in a stolen vehicle.

RELATED Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Golfer's Trail in Bibb County.

"I don't know if he's still in the car or gotten on foot, but he's armed and dangerous," he said.

Jackson said both deputies were alive and receiving treatment at a Birmingham hospital with one considered to be in "very critical" condition.

RELATED Shooting at Weathertech warehouse in Illinois kills 1

"There was a massive amount of law enforcement agents from all over the state that escorted the deputies into the hospital," he said. "Law enforcement officers have very dangerous jobs, and they're like family with us."

"The district attorneys, all of us around the state, we're all like a big family, so it's sad to see this happen."

Centerville City Hall said on its Facebook page that a prayer vigil for the wounded deputies and those assisting in the manhunt was to be held at 8 p.m. at the Bibb County Courthouse Square in Centreville.

RELATED Shooting at Oslo, Norway, gay bar leaves 2 dead

"Please come to wrap our law enforcement and first responders in prayer," it said.

